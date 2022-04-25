ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5th and Rogers fatal shooting: 13-year-old girl dead, 2 wounded

By Amelia Jones
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - A 13-year-old girl is dead following a triple shooting Sunday night, April 24. It happened around 9:40 p.m. near 5th and Rogers. This brings the number of shootings over the weekend...

Lily Peters murder: Chippewa County coroner reveals preliminary autopsy results in 10-year-old’s slaying

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. - Wisconsin authorities have officially declared the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl who went missing from Chippewa Falls, a homicide. The designation comes as no surprise with a suspect already charged with first-degree intentional homicide, Wisconsin’s equivalent of murder, but officials also released details about how she had been attacked.
Homicide suspect Kenneth Twyman on the run; wanted in April 14 killing

MILWAUKEE - One of Wisconsin's Most Wanted is on the run again. Milwaukee police are searching for a homicide suspect who is no stranger to law enforcement. Kenneth Twyman of Milwaukee is accused of fatally shooting a man near Fond du Lac and Locust on April 14. At last check, he is nowhere to be found.
Manhunt underway for suspect accused of killing mother of 6

RACINE, Wis. — A manhunt is underway for the suspect police say killed a 30-year-old mother of six in Racine. Police found Brittany Booker's body Sunday morning in her vehicle near 13th and Villa streets. "This is not fair. This is not fair to her," said Brittany's cousin Shameeka...
3 young people shot in Milwaukee; 13-year-old girl dies

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old Milwaukee girl was killed and two other young people were injured in a triple shooting on the city’s south side. Police responded to the shooting about 9:30 p.m. Sunday and discovered that a 13-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man had been shot. The 13-year-old girl died at a local hospital.
Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
Why is teen suspect in Lily Peters' death being prosecuted in adult court?

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis — In Lily Peters' alleged killer's initial appearance hearing, the state outlined some gruesome details that came out from the investigation. “The statements that the defendant made to law enforcement, that his intention was to rape and kill the victim from the get go, when he left the house with the victim going down the trail, the state believes there's a need to protect the community,” District attorney Wade Newell said in court on Wednesday.
2 dead after major accident in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN (CBS 58) -- Highway 57 and County Road MM have been shut down due to a major accident in the town of Rhine. According to police, a vehicle headed northbound went left of the center and struck a vehicle head on that was headed southbound. There have been two...
Bald eagle fatally shot; Wisconsin DNR seeks to identify shooter

FREDONIA, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking the public's help to identify the person responsible for fatally shooting a bald eagle. Around 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, DNR wardens were notified of an injured bald eagle found along the Milwaukee River in Fredonia near the Washington-Ozaukee county line.
Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
80th and Bender shooting: Woman wounded in domestic incident

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, April 27 near 80th and Bender. It happened at approximately 12:40 a.m. Police say the victim, a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. She was transported to a local hospital where she is expected to survive.
