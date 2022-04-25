ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, OK

Flood Watch issued for Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-25 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 13:22:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Choctaw; Delaware; Haskell; Latimer;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Phillips FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 345 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHERN PHILLIPS COUNTY Flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Warning remains in effect for central and northeastern portions of Phillips County through 1215 PM CDT Friday.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Comanche, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Comanche; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Hodgeman; Kearny; Kiowa; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens Dangerous Wildfire Threat Friday Afternoon RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...074 075...076...077...084...085...086...087...088 AND 089 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 064 Hodgeman...Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton... Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant...Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell... Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray...Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 080 Kiowa...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton...Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward...Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade...Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark and Fire Weather Zone 089 Comanche. * Winds...West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Coke, Crockett, Fisher, Haskell, Irion, Jones, Nolan, Sterling by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will occur shortly. A combination of strong winds, low humidity and dry fuels will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Coke; Crockett; Fisher; Haskell; Irion; Jones; Nolan; Sterling; Taylor; Tom Green A Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of the Big Country, Concho Valley, and Crockett County this afternoon and evening .A combination of a very dry air mass, gusty winds, and ongoing drought conditions will lead to the potential for dangerous fire weather conditions today. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR MUCH OF THE BIG COUNTRY, CONCHO VALLEY, AND CROCKETT COUNTY * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * FUELS...Dry * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
COKE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN MITCHELL...SOUTH CENTRAL JEWELL AND NORTHEASTERN OSBORNE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 345 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Hastings.
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cowley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cowley THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN COWLEY COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Dickinson, Geary, Riley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 04:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; Geary; Riley The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Dickinson County in central Kansas Northwestern Geary County in east central Kansas Southwestern Riley County in northeastern Kansas Southeastern Clay County in north central Kansas * Until 445 AM CDT. * At 416 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles south of Wakefield, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Junction City, Chapman, Wakefield, Riley, Milford, Milford Lake and Keats. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 285 and 292. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Harlan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 00:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Harlan FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 4 AM CDT early this morning for a portion of south central Nebraska, including the following area, Harlan. Flooding is no longer expected to pose an immediate threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
HARLAN COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Jones, Lyman, Stanley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Jones; Lyman; Stanley HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Stanley, Jones and Lyman Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM CDT /midnight MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
JONES COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Greenwood by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Butler; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Greenwood Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Elk, northeastern Cowley, southeastern Butler, northwestern Chautauqua and southwestern Greenwood Counties through 515 AM CDT At 431 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Latham to near Grenola to 7 miles north of Cedar Vale. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Howard, Moline, Grenola, Latham, Elk Falls and Piedmont. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Marshall, Riley, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clay; Marshall; Riley; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Riley, northeastern Clay, southeastern Washington and southwestern Marshall Counties through 545 AM CDT At 516 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of Linn, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Greenleaf and Barnes. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lincoln; Logan Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Lincoln, western Logan and McPherson Counties through 600 AM CDT At 515 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles northwest of Ringgold to near Tryon to 8 miles northeast of Sarben. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Stapleton, Tryon and Ringgold. This includes the following highways Highway 92 between mile markers 190 and 228. Highway 97 between mile markers 2 and 44. Highway 83 between mile markers 89 and 105, and between mile markers 123 and 129. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Kimball, Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Banner; Box Butte; Cheyenne; Dawes; Kimball; Morrill; North Sioux; Scotts Bluff; South Sioux HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT..Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Western Nebraska Panhandle, Niobrara and Goshen Counties in eastern Wyoming. * WHEN...6 PM this evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
BANNER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Bennett, Haakon, Jackson, Mellette, Pennington Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons outdoors should watch for flying or falling objects that may injure you. If you are driving, be prepared for sudden wind gusts that can cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially on open stretches, or as you approach the crest of hills. Also be alert for debris or dust blowing across the road. Target Area: Bennett; Haakon; Jackson; Mellette; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains; Todd; Tripp HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM MDT /10 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING TO 9 PM MDT /10 PM CDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern, south central and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...From 9 PM MDT /10 PM CDT/ this evening to 9 PM MDT /10 PM CDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...The high winds may blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Goshen County, Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Goshen County; Niobrara County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT..Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Western Nebraska Panhandle, Niobrara and Goshen Counties in eastern Wyoming. * WHEN...6 PM this evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Des Moines by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 05:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Des Moines The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Gladstone LD18, Burlington Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 10.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:30 AM CDT Friday was 10.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.1 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Gregory HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Gregory County. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
GREGORY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Butte, Custer Co Plains, Fall River, Harding by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butte; Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Harding; Hermosa Foot Hills; Northern Foot Hills; Northern Meade Co Plains; Oglala Lakota; Perkins; Rapid City; Southern Foot Hills; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills; Ziebach WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arthur, Grant, Hooker, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Arthur; Grant; Hooker; McPherson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Arthur, southeastern Grant, western Hooker and western McPherson Counties through 600 AM CDT/500 AM MDT/ At 535 AM CDT/435 AM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles south of Hyannis to Arthur to 12 miles northeast of Lemoyne. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Arthur, Carr Lake, Haythorn Lake, Lena, Sand Puddin Lake, Flatts, Big Lamunyon Flats, Cogill Lake, McKeag, East Cody Lake, Calora, Jensen Lake, Green Lake, Bucktail Lake, Sand Beach Lake, Three Mile Lake, Velma, Diamond Bar Lake, Spring Valley Lake and Bucktail. This includes the following highways Highway 2 near mile marker 172. Highway 61 between mile markers 111 and 143. Highway 92 between mile markers 165 and 192. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Brown, Custer, Eastern Cherry, Loup, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Blaine; Brown; Custer; Eastern Cherry; Loup; Thomas Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Cherry, southwestern Loup, southwestern Brown, northwestern Custer, Blaine and northeastern Thomas Counties through 800 AM CDT At 714 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Purdum to 9 miles south of Dunning to 11 miles south of Arnold. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Broken Bow, Brewster, Arnold, Callaway, Merna, Anselmo, Dunning, Halsey, Purdum, Victoria Springs State Recreation Area, Elsmere, Lillian, Milburn, Milburn Diversion Dam State Wildlife Management Area, Almeria Meadow State Wildlife Management Area, Milldale, Hawley Flats, Willow Lake State Wildlife Management Area, Linscott and Pleasant Hill. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 224 and 278. Highway 92 between mile markers 248 and 273. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BLAINE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Corson, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Corson; Dewey WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Corson and Dewey Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CORSON COUNTY, SD

