Barnes County, ND

Flood Advisory issued for Barnes by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-26 14:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Buffalo, Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand, Hughes, Hyde by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Buffalo; Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; McPherson; Potter; Sully; Walworth WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central South Dakota. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BUFFALO COUNTY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 05:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeast Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING Areas of light snow may result in slippery conditions early this morning.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Gregory HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Gregory County. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
GREGORY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Aurora, Brule, Charles Mix, Douglas, Jerauld by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Aurora; Brule; Charles Mix; Douglas; Jerauld WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Jerauld, Brule, Aurora, Charles Mix and Douglas Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 05:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Gladstone LD18, Burlington Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Agricultural flooding occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:00 AM CDT Friday was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 13.9 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 05:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Northern Campbell County and Southern Campbell County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT

