Cass County, ND

Flood Advisory issued for Cass, Grand Forks, Griggs, Steele, Traill by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-24 21:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Phillips FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 345 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHERN PHILLIPS COUNTY Flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Warning remains in effect for central and northeastern portions of Phillips County through 1215 PM CDT Friday.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Buffalo, Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand, Hughes, Hyde by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Buffalo; Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; McPherson; Potter; Sully; Walworth WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central South Dakota. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BUFFALO COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Corson, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Corson; Dewey WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Corson and Dewey Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CORSON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for De Baca County, Eastern San Miguel County, Espanola Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: De Baca County; Eastern San Miguel County; Espanola Valley; Estancia Valley; Far Northwest Highlands; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Jemez Mountains; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Quay County; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; Santa Fe Metro Area; Tusas Mountains Including Chama; Union County; Upper Rio Grande Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, and northwest New Mexico. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust will be possible with visibilities being limited to less than 2 miles in localized areas.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 05:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Northern Campbell County and Southern Campbell County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lower Snake River Plain, Marsh and Arbon Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure loose outdoor objects or bring them inside. Boaters on American Falls Reservoir should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH expected. * WHERE...The Lower Snake Plain and adjacent mountains, including but not limited to Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Aberdeen, American Falls, Chubbuck, Pocatello, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, and Lava Hot Springs. This includes portions of Interstate 86 and Interstate 15. * WHEN...Until 3 PM this afternoon. The strongest winds are forecast before noon today, slowly decreasing thereafter. However, even lower wind speeds will continue to produce rough waves on American Falls Reservoir early this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Localized blowing dust is possible and may result in pockets of poor visibility. Strong winds and rough waves on American Falls Reservoir will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 05:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Henderson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Gladstone LD18, Burlington Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 10.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:30 AM CDT Friday was 10.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.1 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Raft River Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure loose outdoor objects or bring them inside. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Raft River Region; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 MPH with gusts up to 55 MPH expected. Localized wind gusts to 60 MPH will continue in the Albion Mountains, along Interstate 84 near the Yale and Idahome exits, and in the Black Pine Mountains. * WHERE...The eastern Magic Valley, Albion Mountains, and Raft River Region, including but not limited to Oakley, Burley, Heyburn, Rupert, Albion, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook. This includes portions of Interstate 84 and Interstate 86. * WHEN...Until 3 PM this afternoon. The strongest winds are forecast before noon today, slowly decreasing thereafter. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Localized blowing dust is possible and may result in pockets of poor visibility.
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 02:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
GRANITE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Lemhi County, Western Lemhi County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 02:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Lemhi County; Western Lemhi County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, and Lemhi Pass. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
LEMHI COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Aurora, Brule, Charles Mix, Douglas, Jerauld by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Aurora; Brule; Charles Mix; Douglas; Jerauld WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Jerauld, Brule, Aurora, Charles Mix and Douglas Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Des Moines, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 05:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Des Moines; Lee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Gladstone LD18, Burlington Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Agricultural flooding occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:00 AM CDT Friday was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 13.9 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Hastings. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Smith Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Mitchell, Jewell, northeastern Smith, southern Clay, Nuckolls, eastern Franklin, Webster and southern Adams Counties through 430 AM CDT At 343 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Riverton to near Lovewell State Park to Asherville. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Lovewell State Park around 350 AM CDT. Webber around 355 AM CDT. Superior and Campbell around 400 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Bladen, Hardy, Nora, Blue Hill and Ruskin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Crazy Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 02:26:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crazy Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Periods of heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches. * WHERE...Crazy Mountains. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Recreation in the high country will be impacted by heavy accumulating snow. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph will create areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility.
PARK COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Gregory HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Gregory County. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
GREGORY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 02:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in valley areas, with 3 to 5 inches in the higher terrain. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
DEER LODGE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Benson, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy, Grand Forks by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 08:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Benson; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Steele; Towner; Traill FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Minnesota and North Dakota, including the following areas, in Minnesota, Clay, East Becker, East Marshall, East Polk, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake Of The Woods, Mahnomen, Norman, North Beltrami, North Clearwater, Pennington, Red Lake, Roseau, South Beltrami, South Clearwater, West Becker, West Marshall, and West Polk. In North Dakota, Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh, Eddy, Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Pembina, Ramsey, Steele, Towner, Traill, and Western Walsh. * Through Sunday morning * WHEN...From Friday morning through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.
BENSON COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Brown, Custer, Eastern Cherry, Loup, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Blaine; Brown; Custer; Eastern Cherry; Loup; Thomas Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Cherry, southwestern Loup, southwestern Brown, northwestern Custer, Blaine and northeastern Thomas Counties through 800 AM CDT At 714 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Purdum to 9 miles south of Dunning to 11 miles south of Arnold. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Broken Bow, Brewster, Arnold, Callaway, Merna, Anselmo, Dunning, Halsey, Purdum, Victoria Springs State Recreation Area, Elsmere, Lillian, Milburn, Milburn Diversion Dam State Wildlife Management Area, Almeria Meadow State Wildlife Management Area, Milldale, Hawley Flats, Willow Lake State Wildlife Management Area, Linscott and Pleasant Hill. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 224 and 278. Highway 92 between mile markers 248 and 273. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BLAINE COUNTY, NE

Community Policy