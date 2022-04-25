ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crockett County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crockett, Schleicher, Sutton by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-24 17:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Crazy Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 02:26:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crazy Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Periods of heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches. * WHERE...Crazy Mountains. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Recreation in the high country will be impacted by heavy accumulating snow. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph will create areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility.
PARK COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Coke, Crockett, Fisher, Haskell, Irion, Jones, Nolan, Sterling by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will occur shortly. A combination of strong winds, low humidity and dry fuels will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Coke; Crockett; Fisher; Haskell; Irion; Jones; Nolan; Sterling; Taylor; Tom Green A Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of the Big Country, Concho Valley, and Crockett County this afternoon and evening .A combination of a very dry air mass, gusty winds, and ongoing drought conditions will lead to the potential for dangerous fire weather conditions today. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR MUCH OF THE BIG COUNTRY, CONCHO VALLEY, AND CROCKETT COUNTY * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * FUELS...Dry * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
COKE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Aroostook, Southeast Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 05:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook Slippery roads early this morning Some snow overnight has resulted in slippery roads across eastern Aroostook County early this morning...especially over higher elevations. Please drive with caution and be aware that road conditions may change considerably from one place to the next. Roads should just be wet by late morning.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cowley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cowley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN COWLEY COUNTY At 325 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northwest of Winfield, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Udall and Rock. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Phillips FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 345 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHERN PHILLIPS COUNTY Flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Warning remains in effect for central and northeastern portions of Phillips County through 1215 PM CDT Friday.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln, Logan, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lincoln; Logan; McPherson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Lincoln, western Logan and McPherson Counties through 600 AM CDT At 515 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles northwest of Ringgold to near Tryon to 8 miles northeast of Sarben. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Stapleton, Tryon and Ringgold. This includes the following highways Highway 92 between mile markers 190 and 228. Highway 97 between mile markers 2 and 44. Highway 83 between mile markers 89 and 105, and between mile markers 123 and 129. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Clay, Franklin, Nuckolls, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Hastings. Target Area: Adams; Clay; Franklin; Nuckolls; Webster Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Mitchell, Jewell, northeastern Smith, southern Clay, Nuckolls, eastern Franklin, Webster and southern Adams Counties through 430 AM CDT At 343 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Riverton to near Lovewell State Park to Asherville. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Lovewell State Park around 350 AM CDT. Webber around 355 AM CDT. Superior and Campbell around 400 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Bladen, Hardy, Nora, Blue Hill and Ruskin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Harlan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 00:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Harlan FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 4 AM CDT early this morning for a portion of south central Nebraska, including the following area, Harlan. Flooding is no longer expected to pose an immediate threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
HARLAN COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Marshall, Riley, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clay; Marshall; Riley; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Riley, northeastern Clay, southeastern Washington and southwestern Marshall Counties through 545 AM CDT At 516 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of Linn, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Greenleaf and Barnes. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 05:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Gladstone LD18, Burlington Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Agricultural flooding occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:00 AM CDT Friday was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 13.9 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Gregory HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Gregory County. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
GREGORY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 02:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
GRANITE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cascade, Chouteau, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 06:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If possible, consider delaying travel until conditions improve. Target Area: Cascade; Chouteau; Eastern Teton HEAVY SNOW IMPACTING NORTHERN AND CENTRAL CASCADE COUNTY AND VICINITY At 501 AM MDT, weather radar was tracking heavy snow over the greater Great Falls area. HAZARD...Heavy snow with snow rates up to 3 inches per hour. Accumulations of 6 inches or more possible in a 2 to 3 hour period of time. Visibility reduced to one-quarter mile or less at times. SOURCE...Observed. IMPACT...Travel will be very difficult. Locations impacted include Great Falls, Cascade, Belt, Black Eagle, Power, Carter, Floweree, Portage, Eden, Malmstrom Afb, Stockett, Tracy, Vaughn, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park, Centerville, Sun River, Tower Rock State Park, Armington, Ulm and Sand Coulee. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 246 and 307. Highway 200 between mile markers 0 and 3, and between mile markers 135 and 139. Highway 87 between mile markers 4 and 27. Highway 89 between mile markers 63 and 71, between mile markers 9 and 12, and between mile markers 72 and 8. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Des Moines, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 05:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Des Moines; Lee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Gladstone LD18, Burlington Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Agricultural flooding occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:00 AM CDT Friday was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 13.9 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for South Laramie Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: South Laramie Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills including Horse Creek and Federal. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 05:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Northern Campbell County and Southern Campbell County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Beaverhead; Gallatin; Madison WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 12 inches above 6000 feet with locally higher amounts. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches in the valleys. * WHERE...Beaverhead, Gallatin and Madison Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mostly be confined to areas above about 5000 feet.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Brown, Custer, Eastern Cherry, Loup, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Blaine; Brown; Custer; Eastern Cherry; Loup; Thomas Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Cherry, southwestern Loup, southwestern Brown, northwestern Custer, Blaine and northeastern Thomas Counties through 800 AM CDT At 714 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Purdum to 9 miles south of Dunning to 11 miles south of Arnold. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Broken Bow, Brewster, Arnold, Callaway, Merna, Anselmo, Dunning, Halsey, Purdum, Victoria Springs State Recreation Area, Elsmere, Lillian, Milburn, Milburn Diversion Dam State Wildlife Management Area, Almeria Meadow State Wildlife Management Area, Milldale, Hawley Flats, Willow Lake State Wildlife Management Area, Linscott and Pleasant Hill. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 224 and 278. Highway 92 between mile markers 248 and 273. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BLAINE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Jones, Lyman, Stanley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Jones; Lyman; Stanley HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Stanley, Jones and Lyman Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM CDT /midnight MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
JONES COUNTY, SD

