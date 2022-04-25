Severe Weather Statement issued for Crockett, Schleicher, Sutton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Blaine; Brown; Custer; Eastern Cherry; Loup; Thomas Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Cherry, southwestern Loup, southwestern Brown, northwestern Custer, Blaine and northeastern Thomas Counties through 800 AM CDT At 714 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Purdum to 9 miles south of Dunning to 11 miles south of Arnold. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Broken Bow, Brewster, Arnold, Callaway, Merna, Anselmo, Dunning, Halsey, Purdum, Victoria Springs State Recreation Area, Elsmere, Lillian, Milburn, Milburn Diversion Dam State Wildlife Management Area, Almeria Meadow State Wildlife Management Area, Milldale, Hawley Flats, Willow Lake State Wildlife Management Area, Linscott and Pleasant Hill. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 224 and 278. Highway 92 between mile markers 248 and 273. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0