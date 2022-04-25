Severe Weather Statement issued for Crockett, Schleicher, Sutton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 06:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If possible, consider delaying travel until conditions improve. Target Area: Cascade; Chouteau; Eastern Teton HEAVY SNOW IMPACTING NORTHERN AND CENTRAL CASCADE COUNTY AND VICINITY At 501 AM MDT, weather radar was tracking heavy snow over the greater Great Falls area. HAZARD...Heavy snow with snow rates up to 3 inches per hour. Accumulations of 6 inches or more possible in a 2 to 3 hour period of time. Visibility reduced to one-quarter mile or less at times. SOURCE...Observed. IMPACT...Travel will be very difficult. Locations impacted include Great Falls, Cascade, Belt, Black Eagle, Power, Carter, Floweree, Portage, Eden, Malmstrom Afb, Stockett, Tracy, Vaughn, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park, Centerville, Sun River, Tower Rock State Park, Armington, Ulm and Sand Coulee. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 246 and 307. Highway 200 between mile markers 0 and 3, and between mile markers 135 and 139. Highway 87 between mile markers 4 and 27. Highway 89 between mile markers 63 and 71, between mile markers 9 and 12, and between mile markers 72 and 8. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

CASCADE COUNTY, MT ・ 3 HOURS AGO