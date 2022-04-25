ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks fall on Wall Street, extending market's losses

By DAMIAN J. TROISE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday as worries about rising inflation and interest rate hikes weigh on investors and extend the market's losses. The S&P 500 fell 0.9% as of 1:40 p.m. Eastern and roughly three out of every four...

Business Highlights: Economy's slip, Apple's results

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy shrank last quarter for the first time since the pandemic recession struck two years ago, contracting at a 1.4% annual rate, but consumers and businesses kept spending in a sign of economic durability. The economy’s overall decline in the January-March quarter does not mean a recession is likely in the coming months. Most economists expect a rebound as solid hiring and wage gains sustain growth. Instead, the steady spending by households and companies suggests that the economy will likely keep expanding this year even though the Federal Reserve plans to raise rates aggressively to fight inflation. The first quarter was hampered mainly by a slower restocking of goods and by a sharp drop in exports.
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks rallied on Wall Street Thursday as technology companies clawed back some of the ground they had lost recently. The gains erased weekly losses for most of the major indexes, but they are all still headed for a dismal monthly finish after sliding for much of April. On Thursday tech...
U.S. consumer spending accelerates; wage inflation rising

WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in March amid strong demand for services, while monthly inflation surged by the most in 16-1/2 years, giving the Federal Reserve ammunition to hike interest rates by a hefty 50 basis points next week. The case for an...
China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
Robinhood's revenue fell more than expected at year's start

NEW YORK (AP) — Growth slammed into reverse at the start of this year for Robinhood Markets, whose trading app has turned millions of people into investors for the first time. The company said Thursday that it took in $299 million in revenue during the first three months of...
