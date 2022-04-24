ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NHL Roundup: Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

By The Associated Press
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sUDHQ_0fJ54ooC00
The Pittsburgh Penguins’ Rickard Rakell, center, reaches up for the puck during the second period of an NHL game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday in Philadelphia. AP photo

PHILADELPHIA — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday.

Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row.

Sidney Crosby scored for the playoff-bound Penguins.

“We just weren’t good enough,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “I was hopeful that we were going to have a better effort.”

The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play the Rangers in the first round of the playoffs by staying in third place. If Washington jumps ahead of the Penguins, Pittsburgh would meet the Eastern Conference-leading Florida Panthers in the opening round.

“Wasn’t our best,” Crosby said. “It’s not always going to be your best, you still have to find ways to win. We’ve got two games left here to make sure we’re playing the right way going into the playoffs. You definitely want to be playing well, wherever that seeds you so be it.”

Philadelphia is merely playing out the season. The Flyers entered with the second-worst record in the East, and several regulars are sidelined for the remainder of the season. A mix of AHL call-ups and young players looking to establish themselves in the NHL gave Philadelphia a surprising lift against the more-talented Penguins.

Cates is one of them. A fifth-round pick in 2017, Cates recorded his first multi-goal performance and now has five tallies in 13 career games. He joined the Flyers after his college team, Minnesota-Duluth, was eliminated from the NCAA tournament.

The 23-year-old Cates scored both goals in nearly identical fashion, the first a deflection of Keith Yandle’s slap shot from in front of the net with 13:11 left in the second period to put Philadelphia ahead 2-0, and the second a redirection of Ivan Provorov’s slap shot on the power play with 10:22 to play to make it 3-0. It was a rare tally on the man-advantage for Philadelphia, which entered last in the NHL on the power play by converting just 12 percent of its chances.

Frost scored on a rebound with 4:11 left in the first to put the Flyers on the board.

Frost, 23, centered the third line with Cates and 23-year-old Owen Tippett.

“Nice to be around some younger guys,” Cates said. “We’re chatting a little bit, helping each other out and obviously producing a little bit, so it’s nice.”

Said Jones, “A lot of these young guys are starting to feel more comfortable out there, they’re getting an opportunity to play, they’re taking advantage. It’s great for them.”

Crosby recorded his 31st of the season and team-leading 84th point with 3:33 left.

Lightning 8, Panthers 4

SUNRISE, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos each had two goals and two assists, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 37 shots and the Tampa Bay Lightning snapped Florida’s franchise-record 13-game winning streak with a win over the Panthers.

Victor Hedman had four assists for Tampa Bay. Nicholas Paul scored twice and Brayden Point and Cal Foote also scored for the Lightning, who remained alive in the race with Toronto for the No. 2 spot behind Florida in the Atlantic Division.

And even though Tampa Bay’s next game is home on Tuesday, the Lightning weren’t heading home after the game. They’re off to Washington, invited by President Joe Biden to visit the White House on Monday in celebration of their 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup victories.

Sam Reinhart scored his 30th and 31st goals for Florida, which also got goals from Brandon Montour and Mason Marchment. Spencer Knight left in the second period after allowing five goals on 17 shots, and Sergei Bobrovsky played the final 27 minutes in net for the Panthers.

Maple Leafs 4, Capitals 3

WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and Washington missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing in a shootout to Toronto.

Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. His status moving forward was not immediately clear.

The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left with just a point after Toronto’s Alex Kerfoot scored to end the seven-round shootout.

Jets 4, Avalanche 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Adam Lowry, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor all scored in a span of 3:21 in the third period to help Winnipeg beat Colorado, handing the Avalanche their season-high fourth straight loss.

Nikolaj Ehlers also scored a late third-period goal for the Jets, who halted a four-game losing skid.

J.T. Compher scored early in the third period for the Avalanche, who have lost all four of those games in regulation.

Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves for Winnipeg in his 65th game of the season and 380th with the team. That set a franchise record (Atlanta/Winnipeg) for games played by a goaltender, one more than Ondrej Pavelec.

Darcy Kuemper stopped 40 shots for the Central Division champions and top seed in the Western Conference.

Hurricanes 5, Islanders 2

NEW YORK — Max Domi scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Carolina got help from a rookie goaltender, boosting their Metropolitan Division lead by beating New York.

The Hurricanes won their fourth in a row and extended their edge over the second-place New York Rangers by four points. Carolina has two games left, including a visit to Madison Square Garden to face the Rangers on Tuesday night. New York has three games remaining.

Carolina tied franchise records for victories (52) and points (112). Both marks were set in the 2005-06 season, which culminated in the team’s sole Stanley Cup championship. Seth Jarvis, Derek Stepan, Jesper Fast, and Brendan Smith also scored for the Hurricanes.

Antti Raanta made 17 saves on 18 shots before appearing to suffer an injury in the second period. The Hurricanes are now missing their top two goaltenders after Frederik Andersen suffered an injury on April 16.

Ross Johnston and Ryan Pulock scored for the Islanders, who lost their fifth straight game. Semyon Varlamov made 29 saves on 32 shots.

Blue Jackets 5, Oilers 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help Columbus beat Edmonton, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division.

Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and two assists, and Cole Sillinger added a goal and an assist for Columbus.

Jakub Voracek notched three assists and Gus Nyquist had two helpers for Columbus, while Elvis Merzlikins stopped 33 shots in his 26th win.

Evander Kane and Leon Draisaitl scored for Edmonton, and Mikko Koskinen stopped 26 shots.

Red Wings 3, Devils 0

NEWARK, N.J. — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and Detroit beat New Jersey.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2.

Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals.

New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh straight game at home.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Wild Check-In: Fiala, Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek & Middleton

The Minnesota Wild had a very successful past week, as they played four games and came out on top in all four. They took down the Montréal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks, Seattle Kraken, and the biggest surprise of them all, they finally beat the Nashville Predators. This time, they only had one game go to overtime and it was against the Predators.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Sundqvist & Walman Are Earning Their Keep

Heading into the 2022 Trade Deadline, it seemed like a sure thing that Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nick Leddy would be changing addresses. What wasn’t as obvious was what the return would be from the team acquiring him. Well, as all of “Hockeytown” knows by now, the return from the St. Louis Blues included a second-round pick in 2023 as well as roster players Oskar Sundqvist and Jake Walman.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Kulikov scores with 1.3 seconds remaining in OT, Wild defeat Predators

NASHVILLE -- Dmitry Kulikov scored with 1.3 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 5-4 win against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday. Kulikov scored on a breakaway, putting the puck over David Rittich's right shoulder. "I don't get many [breakaways], so I've got to...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Columbus, PA
State
Colorado State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
FOX Sports

Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-3, win Metropolitan Division title

NEW YORK (AP) — Vincent Trochek had a goal and an assist, rookie Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 31 shots and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-3 Tuesday night to clinch the Metropolitan Division title. Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen and Jordan Martinook also scored for Carolina, and Brady...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Red Wings sign Turner Elson for remainder of 2021–22 season

The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward Turner Elson for the rest of the 2021–22 season, the club announced on Monday. Elson, 29, is a 5’11”, 185-lb. center who has spent the last five seasons with the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League. He has 21 goals and 45 points in 73 AHL games with the Griffins this season.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Canadiens Would Be Linked to Dubois If Forward Made Available By Jets

As per Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now , if Pierre-Luc Dubois becomes available this offseason, the Montreal Canadiens will be linked to him. That doesn’t necessarily mean D’Amico believes the Canadiens will move heaven and earth to acquire Dubois, only that they’ll kick tires and insiders will make the obvious connections between the two parties.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Oskar Sundqvist
Person
Adam Lowry
Person
Tyler Bertuzzi
Person
Sam Reinhart
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Ross Johnston
NHL

Preview: Red Wings look to pick up road win at Maple Leafs Tuesday

After a complete game road victory at New Jersey on Sunday, the Detroit Red Wings will look to carry over the momentum when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night from Scotiabank Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on Bally Sports Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Red Wings D Moritz Seider not concerned with Calder Trophy voting

While it’s been another season of failing to reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Detroit Red Wings, one amazing part of their season has been the emergence of rookie defenseman Moritz Seider, whom GM Steve Yzerman took with the 6th overall selection in the 2019 NHL Draft. And while fans and pundits were a bit confused at the time, any doubts were immediately put to rest thanks to his impressive 1st season in the world’s best league.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

NHL Buzz: Saros out final two games for Predators

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Juuse Saros will not play the final two regular-season games for the Predators because of a lower-body injury. The goalie made 30 saves before leaving a 5-4 overtime loss to the Calgary...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Weekly: Possible Playoff Opponents, Pastrnak, Haula & More

As the 2021-22 regular season comes to a close Friday night, the grind of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs begins next week for the Boston Bruins and 15 other teams. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, we will look back at the week that was for Boston with a milestone reached in an impressive fashion, a penalty shot scare with a positive result, and more.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin#Nhl Roundup Cates#The Pittsburgh Penguins#Ap#Morgan Frost#The Metropolitan Division#Eastern Conference#Florida Panthers
Yardbarker

Red Wings News & Rumors: Edvinsson, Blashill & More

In the final week of the Detroit Red Wings’ 2021-22 season, things are starting to shift. While there are plenty of players on the roster right now that are playing with something to prove, wandering eyes are starting to look ahead to the offseason and the 2022-23 season. A losing season tends to have the affect, but so too does the signing of a team’s top prospect.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Predators News & Rumors: Duchene & Forsberg Hit 40, Josi & More

If the Nashville Predators can find a silver lining to the week that was, it’s that they secured three of a possible six points. Managing to hold off the Calgary Flames by a score of 3-2 and stealing a point against the Minnesota Wild gave the Predators hope of holding on to their wild card spot. Unfortunately, the Vegas Golden Knights remain close behind, trailing by just four points, and the Vancouver Canucks remain statistically involved. It’s anyone’s game, and it will likely come down to the last game of the season.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Wednesday Weekly: The Long Goodbye

Welcome back to Red Wings Wednesday Weekly! In this weekly column, we will take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
DETROIT, MI
Times Leader

LEADING OFF: Marlins’ López sharp, Braves’ Rosario out

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A look at what’s happening around the majors on Wednesday:. Miami Marlins right-hander Pablo López will carry a majors-leading 0.52 ERA into his start at Washington. Nationals righty Erick Fedde, meanwhile, enters with a 6.75 ERA. How dominant has...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sam Britt

The Philly Four: Schwarber gets in heated confrontation with umpire

(Rich Schultz/Getty Images) Philly schools go to mask optional as mandate is lifted. Philadelphia schools will return to mask optional status after the Department of Health rolled back the indoor mask mandate on Friday. The mandate was dropped due to declining case count and hospitalizations. Now students and staff, except for those involved in Pre-K, have the option to not wear the mask although the health officials still recommend masking indoors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Times Leader

Bulls rule out LaVine, Caruso for Game 5 in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Chicago Bulls won’t have guards Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso available Wednesday night when they try to keep their season alive in Game 5 of a first-round playoff series with the Milwaukee Bucks. LaVine is in the NBA’s health and safety protocols while Caruso...
NBA
Times Leader

Times Leader

10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy