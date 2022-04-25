ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jets score quickly in 3rd, sending Avs to 4th straight loss

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WwekK_0fJ53oup00
1 of 7

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Adam Lowry, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor all scored in a span of 3:21 in the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets beat Colorado 4-1 on Sunday night, handing the Avalanche their season-high fourth straight loss.

Nikolaj Ehlers also scored a late third-period goal for the Jets, who halted a four-game losing skid.

Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves to make it into the franchise’s record book.

“We were solid in our details, we just grinded it out until the opportunity was there,” Hellebuyck said. “That’s the firing power we have in this locker room. We can score at any moment.”

Hellebuyck played his 65th game of the season and 380th with the team. That set a franchise record (Atlanta/Winnipeg) for games played by a goaltender, one more than Ondrej Pavelec.

When Hellebuyck’s achievement was announced to the crowd of 14,443 at Canada Life Centre, fans gave him a standing ovation.

“It just shows that the fans appreciate everything I’ve accomplished here with them,” said Hellebuyck, who also recorded his 200 career win. “I’m glad to call Winnipeg my home this past few years and look forward to some more.”

J.T. Compher scored early in the third period for the Avalanche, who have lost all four of those games in regulation. Darcy Kuemper stopped 40 shots for the Central Division champions and top seed in the Western Conference.

“I think our work is cut out for us here to get our guys back to playing our game, getting back to our identity,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “It starts with the work, the competitiveness. Moves on to execution, details — the whole gamut now. We’ve seen it all over the last four games.”

Both clubs had chances on the power play in the first and second periods, but couldn’t get it down.

The Avalanche finally hit the back of the net at 5:03 of the third when Erik Johnson sent a quick pass to an open Compher, who beat Hellebuyck on the glove side.

“We know this last week has not been good enough and we’re trying to make sure when playoffs come around we’re doing things the right way,” Compher said. “But there’s no excuses in our room. It just hasn’t been good enough.”

Winnipeg responded to Compher’s 17 goal of the season with the trio of goals.

Winnipeg soon responded with the trio of goals. A Josh Morrissey shot went off Lowry at 9:03, Wheeler got his stick on a bouncing puck and beat Kuemper at 10:23 and Connor notched his 45th goal of the season at 12:25 to make it 3-1.

Connor’s goal total surpassed former Jets sniper Patrik Laine for most goals in a single season since the team returned to Winnipeg in 2011.

“It’s a pretty cool achievement, I guess,” Connor said. “There’s a lot of good players that have come through this organization, a lot of talent, a lot of skill. It’s even better to get a win here tonight, too.”

Ehlers finished off the scoring with about four minutes left.

Avalanche: Host St. Louis on Tuesday.

Jets: Host the Flyers on Wednesday as part of their season-ending four-game homestand.

___

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Wild Check-In: Fiala, Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek & Middleton

The Minnesota Wild had a very successful past week, as they played four games and came out on top in all four. They took down the Montréal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks, Seattle Kraken, and the biggest surprise of them all, they finally beat the Nashville Predators. This time, they only had one game go to overtime and it was against the Predators.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Associated Press

Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its first-round playoff series against St. Louis.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KIRO 7 Seattle

Canucks beat Kraken, will miss playoffs 2nd straight year

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Quinn Hughes had a goal and two assists to set a franchise record for points by a Vancouver defenseman, and the Canucks beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Tuesday night, but were eliminated from playoff contention. Dallas ensured Vancouver would miss the playoffs for a...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
The Associated Press

Eric Comrie has first NHL shutout, Jets beat Flyers 4-0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Eric Comrie made 35 saves for his first NHL shutout in the Winnipeg Jets’ 4-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night. “It feels really good. It’s a happy moment for myself,” Comrie said. “A lot of hard work went into that. But a lot of hard work from the guys tonight. They played a fantastic game and made it real easy for myself to see the puck and make a lot of easy saves because they were playing as good as they could.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Eric Comrie Earns First Career Shutout Nine Years In

It may have taken a lot longer than originally anticipated, but Eric Comrie can officially say he has a National Hockey League shutout to his name. 3,223 days since hearing his name called by the Winnipeg Jets at the 2013 NHL Draft, the now 26-year-old put together his most complete showing on Wednesday night, as he helped his Jets to a 4-0 victory over the visiting Philadelphia Flyers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connor Hellebuyck
Person
Jared Bednar
Person
Josh Morrissey
Person
Erik Johnson
Person
Blake Wheeler
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Kyle Connor
Person
Adam Lowry
Person
Patrik Laine
Person
Nikolaj Ehlers
Yardbarker

Reese’s Remarks: Flyers Split Season Series Against Jets

One more game remains. Usually, it is heartbreaking when a team misses the postseason. Not this season. The Philadelphia Flyers had a perpetual cloud over their head throughout 2021-2022. Finally, there is an end in sight. What is this Flyers team? They’re scratching the bottom of the barrell in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Winnipeg Jets sign 2021 first-round pick Chaz Lucius to entry-level contract

Lucius, 18, appeared in 24 games with the NCAA’s Minnesota Golden Gophers in the 2021–22 season, finishing seventh in team scoring with 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) but producing at a better points-per-game rate than the three Gopher players immediately ahead of him on the leaderboard. An...
NHL
NHL

Rantanen Returns

After missing four games due to a non-COVID related illness, Mikko Rantanen will be back in the lineup for the Colorado Avalanche in Thursday's final home game of the regular season against the Nashville Predators. Ahead of Thursday's game, Rantanen addressed the media following morning skate and was his usual...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avs#Flyers#Ap#Avalanche#Central Division
FOX Sports

Kaprizov and Minnesota take on Colorado

Colorado Avalanche (56-18-7, first in the Central) vs. Minnesota Wild (52-22-7, second in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup with Colorado. He's sixth in the NHL with 106 points, scoring 46 goals and recording 60 assists. The Wild have gone 12-10-3 against division opponents. Minnesota...
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Arizona hosts Nashville on 7-game home slide

Nashville Predators (45-29-7, fourth in the Central) vs. Arizona Coyotes (24-50-7, eighth in the Central) LINE: Coyotes +229, Predators -284; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Arizona plays Nashville looking to break its seven-game home losing streak. The Coyotes are 9-12-4 in division play. Arizona averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game,...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

872K+
Followers
425K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy