“A Black Lady Sketch Show” is currently airing its hilarious third season on HBO. The comedy series is an exemplary model of smart writing, leaning on the Black cultural experience in America while also remaining inventive, rather than playing into stereotypes. Cast members of the Emmy award-winning show include Northwestern alumni Robin Thede (Medill ‘01) and Ashley Nicole Black (Communication M.S. ‘08), and their brilliant writing is part of what keeps me watching. But what makes “A Black Lady Sketch Show” so near and dear to my heart is the diversity of the sketch subjects and the visibility they provide.

