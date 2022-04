LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a little chilly on Tuesday, but still a perfect time to spend outside with some dogs. This year marks the 13th dog show at Ashland Terrace. They had six dogs this year to meet with the residents, and the staff said after canceling the show due to COVID, it’s nice to get back to their favorite events.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO