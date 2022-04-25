New $2,000 ‘water stimulus check’ offered by state – here’s the exact criteria – can you be among the first apply?

A NEW program to help low-income households with water bills has been launched by the Maryland Department of Human Services.

Up to $2,000 in assistance will be offered from the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program, focusing on families whose water bills are 30 days or more past due.

An assistance program has been launched to help low-income families meet the costs of their water bills Credit: Getty

“No family or child should go without access to water because of challenges paying bills,” said Lourdes Padilla the Department of Human Services Secretary.

“With the launch of the new water assistance program, Maryland is expanding access to more affordable water for low-income households.”

The applications for the program will be on a first-come, first-serve basis and will continue until all federal funds are exhausted, said the MDHS.

To qualify for the program, applicants must meet specific needs.

If the household’s water or wastewater services have been disconnected due to outstanding water bills, grant funds might be available to help with the balance.

Fees may also be paid to help reconnect household water services.

If the household has received a notice that the water or wastewater services have been disconnected due to an overdue balance, funds may be available to pay all or part of the bill.

or if the household is struggling to meet the costs of their current water bills and other household needs, the household may qualify for temporary assistance to pay some or all of their water bills.

Residents can apply for the program and learn more by visiting the myMD THINK consumer portal.

To receive information about applying offline via mail, residents can contact the Department’s Local Home Energy Program Office.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS