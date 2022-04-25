ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Retired Marine Corporal gifted all-electric vehicle

By Megan Camponovo
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL)– Retired Marine Corporal received an all electric 2022 Ford Mustang Mach E from Wells Fargo in partnership with the Military Warriors Support Foundation.

Shaun Ramney, a retired Combat Corporal Marine Veteran, has received ribbons and medals for his heroism during Operation Iraqi Freedom including when he performed ground combat operations while under direct enemy fire. Today he received what he deems to be a life-changing gift.

“I’m just very humbled and feel very blessed, to just be here today and to be gifted this vehicle is just a huge blessing,” said Ramney.

Ramney’s new car will help him commute to school, where he hopes to help all vets including those he has served with in Iraq.

“There’s just a need for, to have support for that community, (from) someone who’s been there and understands it. But also the education to be able to counsel them, and help them through those emotions and those feelings,” said Ramney.

The partnership has gifted electric cars 65 other times, costing more than $2 million.

“We thank all the veterans for their service. But this is just one easy way for us to be able to give back. And to help them transition, focus on their future. Take a car payment away. Especially when we’re celebrating today, Earth Day and sustainability,” said Karen Woodruff, VP for Social Impact and Sustainability for Wells Fargo.

Ken Garcia
4d ago

our vets dont get nearly enough credit for "holding down the fort" our government does nothing & leaves us Americans to pick up the tab... DO YOU JOB MR.PRESIDENT!!!

