ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa's Better Business Bureau Shares Tips To Avoid Contractor Scams

By Jordan Tidwell
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ozRj_0fJ51KhZ00

Tulsa's Better Business Bureau says the spring and summer months is the time of year when they see the most scams as people try and get contract work done on their home.

The Tulsa Better Business Bureau says contractor fraud doesn't happen all the time, but it is something they do see, especially in the warmer months.

"We see stuff about roofing scams when it comes to these, driveway scams if someone is coming to redo your driveway, house painting, the list goes on and on," says Bryce Marshall, with Tulsa's BBB.

Marshall says the best thing you can do when looking into a contractor is to do your research, check to see if they are accredited and look up their reviews.

"See who they have worked with before, who do they suggest, maybe they've worked with someone and they say hey you don't want to work with them we've had some problems, we don't want you to run into the same thing," he said.

He says the most common and biggest red flag they see is when someone asks for you to pay them, before they start any work.

"If you pay it all upfront and they never come out, then you could be out that money depending on how you pay for that transaction and that's just a huge headache for all involved and a road you don't want to go down," Marshall said.

He says the BBB is there to help, and if you ever have a problem, they can try and get ahold of the business to help you find a resolution.

"We try to reach out to that business, see if we can get them to at least talk to you, see if we can come to some sort of agreement where they might return that money," he said.

Marshall says you should avoid using cash only or any type of cash app when paying. He says you should try and use a credit card, that way if something goes wrong, you can attempt to dispute the transaction.

Comments / 0

Related
Ash Jurberg

The Tulsa woman giving away billions

I write a lot of business and finance stories. Usually focusing on people who have amassed billion-dollar fortunes. But what I try to find is inspiring stories of people who prefer to donate their money rather than buy huge mansions and private jets.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scams#Fraud#Bbb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel Nebraska

NIM Group acquires Tulsa plant

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska-based business has announced that it will be acquiring an Oklahoma facility. NIM Group, a family-owned networks of steel service centers based out of Norfolk, announced Tuesday that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Plateplus, Inc.’s Tulsa, Oklahoma facility. The transaction is expected to close on Friday.
NORFOLK, NE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Real Estate Market Seeing Big Growth In Downtown

A downtown Tulsa apartment complex sold for nearly $70 million. Real estate experts said it's a sign of continued growth downtown and in nearby suburbs. The purchase price is one of the highest one's ever made for a complex in Tulsa. While the growth is good, city experts said there is also a real need right now for affordable housing.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
996K+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy