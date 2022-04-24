Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo, 55, shows off her toned legs in tiny shorts & dramatic new hair style in photo

THERESA Caputo's southern tour is still red hot, as the Long Island Medium has turned up the heat in tight, tiny outfits while letting her trademark long hair flow in a new 'do.

And fans seemingly can't get enough of it.

Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo showed off her short shorts and long hair at a meet and greet Credit: Instagram/@theresacaputo

The star has really let her hair go lately Credit: Instagram

The 55-year-old new grandmother shared a photo from her most recent fan meet and greet, this time in Macon, Georgia.

Theresa turned heads in a black jacket and matching black short shorts.

Her long legs were tucked into a pair of high heel shoes, while her hair exploded over her like a firework.

Fans on Instagram were amazed.

"You are so rocking youthful positive vibes!" one fan exclaimed, while another complimented: "WOW your hair is so big. Love it."

Others made note of the new addition in her life, after her daughter Victoria gave birth and made her a grandmother.

"Ever since your grandchild was born, you just have this extra glow, Theresa," one fan remarked. "Proud of you. Proud of your family."

While another summarized: "That is no grandma I’ve ever seen before!"

GRANNY GOODNESS

Theresa welcomed her first grandchild on February 22nd and has been updating fans ever since.

Shortly after the babies birth, Theresa's daughter, Victoria, shared the first video of her newborn daughter, Michelina Rose, with her husband, Michael Mastrandrea.

The Long Island Medium also shared several sweet photos of herself while holding her newborn granddaughter.

In one, the reality star sat on a white sofa while embracing the sleepy little one in both arms.

The little baby wore an adorable onesie and had on tiny pink socks, and red and white balloons were planted beside them in the corner.

The TV personality planted a kiss on the tiny tot's forehead.

Theresa wrote: "I’m a grandma. No words to describe the Love and emotion of holding my granddaughter.

"Michelina, you have stolen our hearts. You are so precious, perfect, and loved to the moon and back."

FLORIDA-GEORGIA LINE

The mom of two is making stops in Florida and Georgia over the next several days, and is sharing her fun in the sun.

On Instagram, she posted a series of updates of her travels.

In one photo, she posed with friends outside wearing a high-riding white mini dress, blue jacket and what looked like a pair of Converse shoes.

In another, Theresa posed again in a leg-baring mini dress - this time in black, complete with black feathered trim.

The soothsayer captioned the pic: "Back at it," adding the hashtags "livetheexperience" and "longislandmedium".

Teresa wasn't about to let the south's famed humidity have its way with her bulbous bouffant.

She made sure to have her famous 'do pinned up. And fans loved it.

One fan commented: "Your hair looks beautiful today," while another followed with: "I love you hair pinned back!"

A third stated: "You look amazing as always."

And one person enthusiastically complimented her entire look: "Oh my God, love your hair like that! You're beautiful!"

Theresa is on a southern states tour Credit: Instagram/@theresacaputo

Her fashion choices have matched the hot climates Credit: Instagram/@theresacaputo

The reality star is also glowing from being a new grandmother Credit: Instagram / Theresa Caputo

