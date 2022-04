The 49ers don't plan to trade Deebo Samuel. General manager John Lynch made that clear Monday during his pre-draft press conference. “I can't ever imagine wanting to move on from Deebo," Lynch told local media Monday. "You put yourself through the exercises of, even though we don't have a first-round pick, you have to be thorough in this process and prepare for everything. And so, you go through and do that, and he's just too good of a player. You think of 2019, the 36th pick, to come up with someone like Deebo who, to me, has just been a game-changing player for our franchise."

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO