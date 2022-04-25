Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Montgomery County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clay; Marshall; Nemaha; Pottawatomie; Riley; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Riley, western Pottawatomie, Nemaha, northeastern Clay, Washington and Marshall Counties through 615 AM CDT At 544 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles south of Haddam to 5 miles south of Westmoreland. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marysville, Seneca, Washington, Blue Rapids, Westmoreland, Blaine, Frankfort, Hanover, Waterville, Centralia, Linn, Axtell, Greenleaf, Olsburg, Beattie, Bern, Randolph, Barnes, Summerfield and Morrowville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
