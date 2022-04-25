ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, AR

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Montgomery County by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-24 19:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay, Dickinson, Geary, Riley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 04:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; Geary; Riley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DICKINSON...NORTHWESTERN GEARY...SOUTHWESTERN RILEY AND SOUTHEASTERN CLAY COUNTIES At 424 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wakefield, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Junction City, Wakefield, Riley, Milford, Milford Lake and Keats. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Goshen County, Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Goshen County; Niobrara County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT..Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Western Nebraska Panhandle, Niobrara and Goshen Counties in eastern Wyoming. * WHEN...6 PM this evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN MITCHELL...SOUTH CENTRAL JEWELL AND NORTHEASTERN OSBORNE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 345 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Hastings.
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cowley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 04:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cowley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN COWLEY COUNTY At 415 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dexter, or 13 miles northwest of Cedar Vale, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Burden, Dexter and Cambridge. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lower Snake River Plain, Marsh and Arbon Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure loose outdoor objects or bring them inside. Boaters on American Falls Reservoir should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH expected. * WHERE...The Lower Snake Plain and adjacent mountains, including but not limited to Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Aberdeen, American Falls, Chubbuck, Pocatello, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, and Lava Hot Springs. This includes portions of Interstate 86 and Interstate 15. * WHEN...Until 3 PM this afternoon. The strongest winds are forecast before noon today, slowly decreasing thereafter. However, even lower wind speeds will continue to produce rough waves on American Falls Reservoir early this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Localized blowing dust is possible and may result in pockets of poor visibility. Strong winds and rough waves on American Falls Reservoir will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for De Baca County, Eastern San Miguel County, Espanola Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: De Baca County; Eastern San Miguel County; Espanola Valley; Estancia Valley; Far Northwest Highlands; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Jemez Mountains; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Quay County; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; Santa Fe Metro Area; Tusas Mountains Including Chama; Union County; Upper Rio Grande Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, and northwest New Mexico. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust will be possible with visibilities being limited to less than 2 miles in localized areas.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northern Outer Banks BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 1:20 PM Friday.
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Raft River Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure loose outdoor objects or bring them inside. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Raft River Region; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 MPH with gusts up to 55 MPH expected. Localized wind gusts to 60 MPH will continue in the Albion Mountains, along Interstate 84 near the Yale and Idahome exits, and in the Black Pine Mountains. * WHERE...The eastern Magic Valley, Albion Mountains, and Raft River Region, including but not limited to Oakley, Burley, Heyburn, Rupert, Albion, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook. This includes portions of Interstate 84 and Interstate 86. * WHEN...Until 3 PM this afternoon. The strongest winds are forecast before noon today, slowly decreasing thereafter. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Localized blowing dust is possible and may result in pockets of poor visibility.
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Riley, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clay; Marshall; Nemaha; Pottawatomie; Riley; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Riley, western Pottawatomie, Nemaha, northeastern Clay, Washington and Marshall Counties through 615 AM CDT At 544 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles south of Haddam to 5 miles south of Westmoreland. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marysville, Seneca, Washington, Blue Rapids, Westmoreland, Blaine, Frankfort, Hanover, Waterville, Centralia, Linn, Axtell, Greenleaf, Olsburg, Beattie, Bern, Randolph, Barnes, Summerfield and Morrowville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 02:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
GRANITE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Highlands, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central Highlands; East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Far Northeast Highlands; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Northeast Highlands; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass, Central Highlands, Far Northeast Highlands, and Northeast Highlands. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong cross winds will impact north-to-south oriented roads such as Interstate 25.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Corson, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Corson; Dewey WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Corson and Dewey Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CORSON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Beaverhead; Gallatin; Madison WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 12 inches above 6000 feet with locally higher amounts. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches in the valleys. * WHERE...Beaverhead, Gallatin and Madison Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mostly be confined to areas above about 5000 feet.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 4 inches above 5000-ft elevation. Up to 1 inch snow accumulation below 5000-ft elevation. * WHERE...Jefferson and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow accumulations are primarily expected in the the mountains at and above 5000-ft elevation, including Rogers Pass and MacDonald Pass. A mix or change to wet snow is possible at elevations as low as around 4000 feet Friday morning, but with little to no snow accumulation on roads.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Crazy Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 02:26:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crazy Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Periods of heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches. * WHERE...Crazy Mountains. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Recreation in the high country will be impacted by heavy accumulating snow. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph will create areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility.
PARK COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 02:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in valley areas, with 3 to 5 inches in the higher terrain. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
DEER LODGE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Harlan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 00:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Harlan FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 4 AM CDT early this morning for a portion of south central Nebraska, including the following area, Harlan. Flooding is no longer expected to pose an immediate threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
HARLAN COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Buffalo, Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand, Hughes, Hyde by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Buffalo; Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; McPherson; Potter; Sully; Walworth WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central South Dakota. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BUFFALO COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 05:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Northern Campbell County and Southern Campbell County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT

