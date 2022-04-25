ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Astros' Orbit still gets birthday balloons after events trailer stolen in Downtown Houston

By Priscilla Rojas
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DJT16_0fJ4zySt00

Authorities are searching for a suspect who stole a company truck and trailer on Monday in downtown Houston.

Elizabeth Tienda owns Liz's Beautiful Creations. They specialize in grand, over-the-top balloon displays. She and her crew noticed the trailer was missing this morning.

"Our initial reaction was, maybe it had gotten towed. We made some calls, and they realized that it was stolen," said Tienda.

She was supposed to deliver a display at Minute Maid Park on Sunday for Houston Astros Orbit's birthday when they soon realized that their delivery trailer was stolen.

Tienda rented a U-Haul Truck to deliver Orbit's birthday display. Tienda tells ABC13 that the trailer is a big part of her livelihood.

The truck and trailer are wrapped with her business name and stands 24 feet tall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SH6lw_0fJ4zySt00

You are urged to call the police if you spot Liz's Beautiful Creations' trailer and truck.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Houston#Balloons#Houston Astros#Houston Astros Orbit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
125K+
Followers
13K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy