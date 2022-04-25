Houston Astros' Orbit still gets birthday balloons after events trailer stolen in Downtown Houston

Authorities are searching for a suspect who stole a company truck and trailer on Monday in downtown Houston.

Elizabeth Tienda owns Liz's Beautiful Creations. They specialize in grand, over-the-top balloon displays. She and her crew noticed the trailer was missing this morning.

"Our initial reaction was, maybe it had gotten towed. We made some calls, and they realized that it was stolen," said Tienda.

She was supposed to deliver a display at Minute Maid Park on Sunday for Houston Astros Orbit's birthday when they soon realized that their delivery trailer was stolen.

Tienda rented a U-Haul Truck to deliver Orbit's birthday display. Tienda tells ABC13 that the trailer is a big part of her livelihood.

The truck and trailer are wrapped with her business name and stands 24 feet tall.

You are urged to call the police if you spot Liz's Beautiful Creations' trailer and truck.