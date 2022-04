Click here to read the full article. Teddy Daniels, a far-right Republican candidate for lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, was removed from his home this week after his wife asked a court for emergency protections against abuse. This is at least the third relationship in which Daniels has been accused in court documents of mistreating a female partner. In court documents obtained by Rolling Stone, Daniels’ wife accuses him of stalking her and being verbally abusive, as well as threatening her, their young child, and the family dog. Daniels’ wife initially received an “order granting emergency protection from abuse” to her and...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO