SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (4/24/22)

SHIOCTON, Wis. (WBAY) - After weeks of waiting, the sturgeon are finally spawning. “So it got warm enough this weekend to kind of get them active and they weren’t going but now that it’s dropped down, they stayed active enough... they were just like, it’s time to go,” Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Sturgeon Biologist Margaret Stadig said.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse restaurant is a total loss following a fire Thursday morning. The La Crosse Fire Department (LCFD) was called to the India Curry House at 318 4th Street around 4:15 AM. The LCFD reports the fire started in the basement kitchen of the restaurant, but the exact cause is under investigation.
BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Chapter of Pheasants Forever spearheaded an effort to purchase land adjacent to the McCann Creek Fishery area north of Bloomer. Chapter president Travis Hakes says it now provides 182 acres of public access and upland habitat for recreation, including hunting, fishing and trapping.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin are back above 1,000 per day in Wisconsin after a brief respite caused by the weekend, new Dept. of Health Services’ numbers show. Since the report for last Tuesday found case counts reached a high not seen since mid-February, every...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Community members and Olympians joined Ariens Co. for the kickoff of its Nordic Center. Ariens had an exciting day celebrating how far the project’s come since breaking ground in November. While the site is just dirt now, come December it will be home to the largest and only year-round biathlon training center in Wisconsin. It’s a project that’s taken the company four years of work.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire business is back up and running after a fire on April 14. Moke’s and Big Donkey Pizza, which is located inside Banbury Place, was closed for the last two weeks due to significant fire damage. According to Battalion Chief Brian Toonen,...
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire and Altoona city leaders want to hear from the community about a major road construction project. The cities are joining together to rebuild Fairfax Street between Hastings Way and Spooner Avenue. Though crews won’t be ripping up the road for another year, the...
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers has signed a contract for approval to begin a multi-bridge rehabilitation project on various Wisconsin Highway 29 structures in Chippewa and Clark Counties. According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Gov. Evers has signed a $1.82 million contract with prime...
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A growing fundraiser is underway for the family of Lily Peters. Nutrition shops throughout Wisconsin are offering a “Tea for Lily,” a special grape and pomegranate tea blend with proceeds going towards the Peters family. Started around the Chippewa Valley area, the fundraiser...
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A deep hole, fertile soil, and lots of water is the recipe Chippewa Valley Technical College students used while planting trees on Wednesday. CVTC students showed off their green thumbs to celebrate upcoming Arbor Day. Students were not afraid to get down and dirty as they planted six new trees at the CVTC Energy and Education center.
