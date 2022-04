WESTWOOD, N.J. -- Hundreds of people impacted by the tragedy of addiction came together in New Jersey on Sunday.A special walk raised awareness for resources while remembering the lives lost, CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reported.Westvale Park in Westwood was packed. Nearly a thousand people from all walks of life came together for the annual A Walk to Remember: Addiction Awareness and Recovery.Spearheading the event was Nancy Labov, founder of Alumni in Recovery, an organization comprised of teens and young adults speaking openly at schools and community events about their struggles with substance abuse."I just knew it was important that young people...

