AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) - Family, tradition, and baseball: The ideal ingredients for a special spring afternoon. Today Augusta baseball honored one of its long-term natives, Wally Shong, with throwing the ceremonial first pitch before their matchup with Eleva-Strum. Shong, 95, was born and raised in Augusta, and is a proud member of Augusta High School’s 1947 baseball team.

AUGUSTA, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO