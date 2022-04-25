SportScene 13 - Sunday (4/24/22)

SHIOCTON, Wis. (WBAY) - After weeks of waiting, the sturgeon are finally spawning. “So it got warm enough this weekend to kind of get them active and they weren’t going but now that it’s dropped down, they stayed active enough... they were just like, it’s time to go,” Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Sturgeon Biologist Margaret Stadig said.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Community members and Olympians joined Ariens Co. for the kickoff of its Nordic Center. Ariens had an exciting day celebrating how far the project’s come since breaking ground in November. While the site is just dirt now, come December it will be home to the largest and only year-round biathlon training center in Wisconsin. It’s a project that’s taken the company four years of work.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A growing fundraiser is underway for the family of Lily Peters. Nutrition shops throughout Wisconsin are offering a “Tea for Lily,” a special grape and pomegranate tea blend with proceeds going towards the Peters family. Started around the Chippewa Valley area, the fundraiser...
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse restaurant is a total loss following a fire Thursday morning. The La Crosse Fire Department (LCFD) was called to the India Curry House at 318 4th Street around 4:15 AM. The LCFD reports the fire started in the basement kitchen of the restaurant, but the exact cause is under investigation.
AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) - Family, tradition, and baseball: The ideal ingredients for a special spring afternoon. Today Augusta baseball honored one of its long-term natives, Wally Shong, with throwing the ceremonial first pitch before their matchup with Eleva-Strum. Shong, 95, was born and raised in Augusta, and is a proud member of Augusta High School’s 1947 baseball team.
BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Chapter of Pheasants Forever spearheaded an effort to purchase land adjacent to the McCann Creek Fishery area north of Bloomer. Chapter president Travis Hakes says it now provides 182 acres of public access and upland habitat for recreation, including hunting, fishing and trapping.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Public Service and We Energies are celebrating the hatching of the first peregrine falcon chicks on power plant nesting boxes around the state. The utilities are partying like it’s 1992. WPS began the peregrine falcon program 30 years ago to help restore the...
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Pichla family is a great family that I have known for several years and one of the family members recently was in an accident. I just want to send them some sunshine. Please give the Sunshine Award to this great family. Ryan Karls. Raymond...
