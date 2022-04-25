ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

What Is Chevy’s Best-Selling SUV?

By Charles Singh
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Chevy Equinox is the most popular Chevy SUV. Is the Chevy Equinox a good...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 1

Related
MotorBiscuit

10 Best Hyundai Cars, Trucks & SUVs According to TrueCar

It’s been 54 years since Hyundai rolled out its first car, the Cortina. Since then, the South Korean automaker has grown to offer more than a dozen models in its lineup. But with many options across multiple segments, which Hyundai vehicles are the best? The folks at TrueCar ranked the 10 best Hyundai cars, trucks, and SUVs of 2022.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai Tucson#Suv#Chevy Equinox#U S News World Report#Vehicles#Chevy Safety Assist#Consumer Reports#Jeep#U S News World
MotorBiscuit

No One Wants to Buy These Worst-Selling Pickup Trucks

If you follow along with automotive industry trends, you’ve likely heard about the best-selling pickup trucks. Everyone wants to know why the Ford F-150 has sold so well for decades, but what about models that don’t sell well? No one wants to buy these worst-selling pickup trucks; why is that?
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

This Oldsmobile Has 5,000 HP And Is Somehow Still Street Legal

In a conversation about muscle cars, the Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme of the '70s and '80s will always be included. Most especially if it went through the hands of Hurst Performance. The 1984 Hurst/Olds is one of the finest examples out there, and that's exactly what we have here, featured by YouTube's Hoonigan.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Pulls The Plug On Corvette Z06

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an icon that has been with us since 1963, but its time in the sun is now coming to an end. Despite spending a fortune on its engine and tuning the chassis to keep up with the demands of the Nurburgring, General Motors has made the call to kill the Z06 before legislation does. GM has realized that the future of mobility is electric, and allowing the Z06 to be released to the public would "send the wrong message." The shocking news comes from a statement in which GM's Senior Vice President of engine development, Dr. Ian Michael Joshing says, "We set out to evolve the Z06's engine from the one used in the C8.R Corvette race car. At the time, we thought it would be possible to reduce emissions, but the pursuit of the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 has proven too great an endeavor for Detroit's finest engineers." He goes on to say that while it would meet current legislative targets, incoming rule changes for 2024 would mean the Z06 would be extremely shortlived.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

The Greatest Muscle Car Police Chase Ends On Empty

After slipping the helicopter, the Hellcat ran out of gas. What would you do with one of the fastest production cars ever made? Well, Mohamed Ahmed Abu-Shlieba thought the Dodge Challenger Hellcat could outrun the cops. Not only was he right about the police cars not being able to keep up, thanks to the Hellcat’s top speed of 200-MPH, the helicopters couldn’t keep up either.
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideevs.com

This Is What 100,000 Miles Does To A Tesla Model 3 With White Interior

Home detailing your car will certainly not yield pro-level results, but it certainly got this 100,000-mile Tesla Model 3 Performance looking pretty good. Even the white interior, which is known to pick up the dye from clothing and which can look quite unpleasant if never cleaned, looked good on this well used EV.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Horsepower Horror: 5 Hilariously Underpowered American Cars

It’s no secret that the oil crisis and hunt for fuel economy in the 1970s led to some American cars with big engines and tiny horsepower. However, some folks may not realize just how bad it got. For as iconic as American muscle cars of the 1960s were when it came to big blocks and more power, the ‘70s really brought the party down. Here’s a look at five of the worst specific horsepower output American cars courtesy of Hot Cars.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

CarMax Is Trying to Sell a 12-Year-Old Ford Ranger for $23,000

The used car market has been especially problematic for buyers since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Used vehicle prices have consistently increased since early 2020, with some options like the 2021 Chevy Corvette currently surpassing their MSRP when they were new. However, one of the indicators that the situation may be coming to a head is CarMax’s recent $23,000 price tag on a 12-year-old Ford Ranger.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Overpriced Used Car in America

The American car industry has been battered by a shortage of microchips and other parts used in vehicle manufacturing. Semiconductors, in particular, are critical to car electronics and navigation systems. While supply is short, consumer demand has reached normal levels, after an interruption brought on by the COVID-19 recession. As a result of new car […]
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Listen To The Corvette Z06 Fire Up And Flatten Eardrums

The Chevrolet Corvette is an all-American sports car and has a loyal army of fans that follow all the latest developments. So when the 2023 Corvette Z06 Dealer Tour recently visited Stingray Chevrolet in Plant City, a large crowd of people flocked to the scene where a brand new 2023 C8 Corvette Z06 was doing a few laps around the parking lot and letting its glorious V8 engine roar. In this YouTube video posted by Corvette: Sales, News & Lifestyle, we get to share in the glory that is the new Z06 and enjoy the goosebumps that accompany every blip of the gas pedal.
PLANT CITY, FL
CarBuzz.com

The Ford Mustang Finally Hits Back At The Dodge Challenger

The start of this year hasn't exactly gone super well for the Ford Mustang. Heck, the last eight or so months haven't been great for Ford's Pony car either. Multiple production delays have hit the Mustang hard, and the current going rate for a new car isn't helping either. But...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

LEAKED: This Is The 2024 Ford Mustang's New Face

The Ford Mustang GT has always been one of the best pony cars around, but when Ford revealed the all-electric Mustang Mach-E with arguably much softer styling, many wondered if the original coupe would be going soft too. In terms of powertrains, many would argue that the Mustang is losing some of its appeal now that it will be offered with two electrified engines. As for its styling though, it seems that things will be getting a little sharper, not softer. Spy shots have revealed very little so far thanks to extensive camouflage coverings being applied to the test mules we've spotted so far, but now a Facebook page has leaked one image of the new 'Stang.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

96K+
Followers
27K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy