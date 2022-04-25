ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Logs three points

 4 days ago

Bergeron scored twice and added an assist in Sunday's 5-3 win over Montreal. Bergeron...

Wild's Frederick Gaudreau: Picks up two points

Gaudreau recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Wild. Gaudreau assisted on Jonas Brodin's power-play goal in the second period before scoring a goal of his own in the third. The 28-year-old has been productive in a middle-six role with Minnesota. He has a career-high 42 points in 74 games with 13 goals and 29 assists.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Another two points in loss

Gaudreau scored his 40th goal and added an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild. Gaudreau opened the scoring in the second period with his 40th goal of the season. He'd add an assist, his 75th, on Elias Lindholm's tally in the third. The 28-year-old forward has points in seven straight games with 14 (six goals and eight assists) over that span. Gaudreau is now tied with Jonathan Huberdeau for second in total points with 115, trailing only Connor McDavid.
NHL
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Point streak at seven games

Forsberg notched an assist, five shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche. Forsberg extended his point streak to seven games (four goals, seven assists) when he set up Ryan Johansen in the second period. The 27-year-old Forsberg continues to enjoy the most productive year of his career. He's up to 83 points, 222 shots on net, 112 hits and a plus-11 rating in 68 outings. He trails Matt Duchene by two points for the team lead with one game to go, though the linemates have often factored in on a lot of the same plays.
NASHVILLE, TN
Predators' Matt Duchene: Tickles twine in win

Duchene scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche. Duchene's point streak is up to seven games (five goals, five helpers) after his first-period tally Thursday. The 31-year-old leads the Predators with 43 goals, and he's added 42 assists, 225 shots on net, a plus-5 rating and 29 power-play points through 77 outings.
NASHVILLE, TN
Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Loses in shootout

Kuemper allowed four goals on 37 shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators. Kuemper took his fourth loss in his last five games after letting a two-goal lead slip away. The 31-year-old hasn't been sharp lately, allowing at least three goals in seven straight contests. He's at 37-12-4 with a 2.54 GAA and a .921 save percentage through a career-high 57 appearances. Justus Annunen was recalled after Thursday's game, so it seems likely Kuemper will be given a full day off Friday, and he may not even travel with the Avalanche to Minnesota for the regular-season finale.
DENVER, CO
Wild's Cam Talbot: Sharp in overtime victory

Talbot stopped 31 of 33 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Calgary. After sitting in the Wild's last three games, Talbot played well against a potent Calgary offense. The 34-year-old netminder has now gone 17-straight starts without a regulation loss. His record improves to 32-12-4 on the season with a .911 save percentage.
NHL
Predators' Mikael Granlund: Two assists in shootout win

Granlund put up a pair of assists, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche. Granlund set up Matt Duchene in the first period and added a secondary helper on Mattias Ekholm's equalizer in the third. It's been a playmaking week for Granlund, who has eight helpers in his last three contests. He's up to 63 points, 115 shots on net, 91 hits, 31 PIM and a minus-9 rating in 79 outings this season.
NASHVILLE, TN
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Falls in overtime

Markstrom stopped 22 of 25 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild. The loss snapped a modest three-game winning streak for the 32-year-old netminder. With Dan Vladar likely getting the start Friday in Winnipeg, Markstrom will finish the season with a 37-15-9 record and a strong .922 save percentage.
NHL
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Riding seven-game point streak

Tkachuk notched an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild. Tkachuk set up Johnny Gaudreau for the opening tally at 2:59 of the second period. During his seven-game point streak, Tkachuk has four goals and seven assists. The power winger is up to 103 points, 251 shots on net, 93 hits and a plus-58 rating through 81 contests this season. He'll have one more chance to add to those totals Friday in Winnipeg.
NHL
Sharks' Brent Burns: Records power-play helper

Burns notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers. Burns has points in four straight games (one goal, three assists) as he looks to finish the season on a high note. The 37-year-old defenseman is up to 54 points, 199 shots on net, 149 sblocked shots and a minus-14 rating in 81 contests. He'll likely complete another full season without missing a game by suiting up Friday in Seattle, which would be his eighth straight campaign without an absence.
SEATTLE, WA
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Gets goal No. 25

Johansen scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche. Johansen tallied in the second period to get the Predators within a goal for the second time in the contest. His 25 goals are the third-highest total he's scored in a single season. The 29-year-old center is up to 62 points -- two off his career high -- with 116 shots on net, 70 hits and a minus-1 rating through 78 outings. He's surged to the finish with eight goals and five helpers through 14 games in April.
NASHVILLE, TN
Avalanche's Darren Helm: Lends assist in shootout loss

Helm picked up an assist, three hits and four PIM in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators. Helm ended a five-game point drought with the helper on a J.T. Compher tally in the second period. In his first season with the Avalanche, Helm has 15 points, 91 shots on net, 114 hits and 14 PIM through 67 contests. He'll likely continue in a fourth-line role heading into the playoffs.
DENVER, CO
Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Garners assist Thursday

Kadri notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators. Kadri set up Cale Makar's opening tally at 2:01 of the first period. This was Kadri's third point in five games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The veteran center is up to 27 tallies, 86 points, 245 shots on net, 71 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 70 contests. He's earned 29 of his points with the man advantage.
DENVER, CO
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Sets up game-tying goal

Hughes notched an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings. Hughes has points in seven of the last eight games, racking up three goals and 11 assists in that span. He set up Alex Chiasson for the game-tying goal in Thursday's comeback win. Hughes continues to impress with 67 points, 147 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 75 outings this season. He'll have a chance to reach the 60-assist mark in Friday's season finale versus the Oilers.
NHL
Predators' Mattias Ekholm: One of each in Thursday's win

Ekholm scored a goal on four shots, logged an assist, went plus-2 and added two hits in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche. Ekholm's goal tied the game at 4-4 early in the third period, and that was enough to force overtime. He also helped out on a Ryan Johansen tally earlier in the contest. Ekholm has been steady in April with a goal and seven helpers through 14 contests in a second-pairing role. The Swede has 31 points, 145 shots, 96 blocked shots, 79 hits and a plus-14 rating through 76 appearances.
NASHVILLE, TN
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Scores again in loss

Lindholm scored his 42nd goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Wild. Lindholm fired a wrist shot past Cam Talbot to tie the game late in the third period and force overtime. The 27-year-old center now has goals in three consecutive games. Lindholm extended his career-high to 82 points with 42 goals and 40 assists.
NHL
Predators' David Rittich: Prevails in shootout

Rittich stopped 42 of 46 shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche. The Predators battled back from an early deficit, and Rittich got better as the game went on. He made all three saves in the shootout to secure the win, his first since March 13. The 29-year-old is up to 6-3-4 with a 3.57 GAA and an .886 save percentage in 17 outings. Juuse Saros (lower body) may not be available to start the playoffs, so it's looking like Rittich could be the Predators' primary goalie going forward. Connor Ingram is expected to start Friday's regular-season finale versus the Coyotes.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sharks' Logan Couture: Dishes pair of helpers

Couture logged two assists and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers. Couture helped out on tallies by Scott Reedy (on the power play) and Nick Bonino. This gave Couture six assists in his last six outings. The center has enjoyed a bounce-back campaign with 56 points (17 on the power play), 197 shots on net, 92 hits and a minus-10 rating through 76 appearances.
NHL
Avalanche's Josh Manson: Plucks apple in shootout loss

Manson notched an assist, five hits and four blocked shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators. Manson has picked up a goal and an assist in his last two games. The 30-year-old defenseman continues to be a mainly physical presence in a bottom-four role. He's at 16 points, 90 shots on net, 69 blocked shots, 177 hits, 63 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 66 appearances between the Avalanche and the Ducks.
DENVER, CO

