Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Logs three points

Forsberg notched an assist, five shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche. Forsberg extended his point streak to seven games (four goals, seven assists) when he set up Ryan Johansen in the second period. The 27-year-old Forsberg continues to enjoy the most productive year of his career. He's up to 83 points, 222 shots on net, 112 hits and a plus-11 rating in 68 outings. He trails Matt Duchene by two points for the team lead with one game to go, though the linemates have often factored in on a lot of the same plays.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO