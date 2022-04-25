ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Wild's Joseph Cramarossa: Picks up helper

 4 days ago

Cramarossa notched an assist and two PIM in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over...

CBS Sports

Sharks' Alex Chmelevski: Helpers in back-to-back games

Chmelevski notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers. Chmelevski set up Noah Gregor's first of two goals in the contest. This was Chmelevski's second assist in as many games and his fifth in the last nine. The 22-year-old is making a positive impression late in the season, one that could help him earn a roster spot in 2022-23. He's at eight assists, 31 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-2 rating in 19 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Generates helper Thursday

Carrier logged an assist, four shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche. Carrier's offense has gone quiet in April -- he has just three points in 14 contests this month. The 25-year-old's defensive skill and physicality have kept him in a top-four role despite the scoring slump. He's at 30 points, 95 shots on net, 93 hits, 123 blocked shots and a plus-26 rating through 76 contests in his first full NHL campaign.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Sharks' Brent Burns: Records power-play helper

Burns notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers. Burns has points in four straight games (one goal, three assists) as he looks to finish the season on a high note. The 37-year-old defenseman is up to 54 points, 199 shots on net, 149 sblocked shots and a minus-14 rating in 81 contests. He'll likely complete another full season without missing a game by suiting up Friday in Seattle, which would be his eighth straight campaign without an absence.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Josh Manson: Plucks apple in shootout loss

Manson notched an assist, five hits and four blocked shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators. Manson has picked up a goal and an assist in his last two games. The 30-year-old defenseman continues to be a mainly physical presence in a bottom-four role. He's at 16 points, 90 shots on net, 69 blocked shots, 177 hits, 63 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 66 appearances between the Avalanche and the Ducks.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Sets new career high in points

Compher scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators. Compher was back in a third-line role with the return of Mikko Rantanen (illness). It didn't stop Compher from stretching his point streak to five games (two goals, four helpers) with a second-period tally, but his was the last goal the Avalanche scored. The forward has a career-high 33 points (18 tallies, 15 assists) with 101 shots on net, a plus-10 rating and 55 blocked shots through 69 outings this season.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Flames' Elias Lindholm: Scores again in loss

Lindholm scored his 42nd goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Wild. Lindholm fired a wrist shot past Cam Talbot to tie the game late in the third period and force overtime. The 27-year-old center now has goals in three consecutive games. Lindholm extended his career-high to 82 points with 42 goals and 40 assists.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Nikita Zadorov: Picks up two helpers in loss

Zadorov recorded a pair of assists in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Wild. Zadorov assisted on both Calgary goals in the losing effort. The 27-year-old defender has been a steady presence on the Flames' blue line, recording a career-high 22 points (four goals and 18 assists) in 73 games while logging 178 hits.
NHL
CBS Sports

Predators' Filip Forsberg: Point streak at seven games

Forsberg notched an assist, five shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche. Forsberg extended his point streak to seven games (four goals, seven assists) when he set up Ryan Johansen in the second period. The 27-year-old Forsberg continues to enjoy the most productive year of his career. He's up to 83 points, 222 shots on net, 112 hits and a plus-11 rating in 68 outings. He trails Matt Duchene by two points for the team lead with one game to go, though the linemates have often factored in on a lot of the same plays.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Islanders' Brock Nelson: Scores in victory

Nelson scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over Washington. Nelson opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the first period. It's been a career-best season for the 30-year-old despite a disappointing year for the Islanders. Nelson now has 37 goals and 22 assists in 71 games this season. He'll look to reach the 60-point mark in Friday's season finale against the Lighting.
ELMONT, NY
CBS Sports

Wild's Frederick Gaudreau: Picks up two points

Gaudreau recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Wild. Gaudreau assisted on Jonas Brodin's power-play goal in the second period before scoring a goal of his own in the third. The 28-year-old has been productive in a middle-six role with Minnesota. He has a career-high 42 points in 74 games with 13 goals and 29 assists.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Sports

Kings' Rasmus Kupari: Contributes assist Thursday

Kupari provided an assist and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks. Kupari snapped his five-game point drought with a helper on a Gabriel Vilardi goal in the second period. The 22-year-old Kupari ends his rookie season with 13 points, 51 shots on net, 68 hits and a minus-5 rating through 57 contests. He was mainly limited to bottom-six usage, but the 20th overall pick from 2018 could grow into a larger role in 2022-23. It's unclear how much of a role he'll play in the Kings' first-round playoff series versus the Oilers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Lights lamp Thursday

Vilardi scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks. Vilardi opened the scoring at 15:08 of the second period. The 22-year-old auditioned well in the final two games of the regular season with four points in that span as the Kings rested some of their higher-profile forwards. Vilardi is up to five goals, two assists, 41 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 25 NHL appearances this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Kings' Adrian Kempe: Scores in regular-season finale

Kempe scored a goal on seven shots and added two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks. Kempe led Kings forwards with 20:41 of ice time and his seven shots were also a team-high total. He closes a career year with 35 tallies, 54 points, 247 shots on net, 111 hits and a minus-2 rating through 78 contests. He'll be a solid mid-range goal-scoring option for fantasy managers in playoff pools.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Predators' Roman Josi: Steps up Thursday

Josi scored a power-play goal on four shots, added an assist and logged three hits in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche. Josi helped out on a Matt Duchene goal before scoring one of his own in the second period. The 31-year-old Josi's historically good season is up to 23 tallies, 95 points, 275 shots on net, 131 blocked shots and 66 hits through 79 contests. The Predators still have positioning to play for Friday versus the Coyotes, so fantasy managers can expect the Swiss superstar to play in the regular-season finale.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Kings' Cal Petersen: Can't hang on Thursday

Petersen allowed three goals on 29 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks. Petersen's first appearance in over two weeks was nearly a success, but he let a two-goal lead slip away in the third period. He then gave up a second goal to Brock Boeser with 30 seconds left in overtime to take the loss. Petersen ends the regular season at 20-14-2 with a 2.89 GAA and an .895 save percentage. Jonathan Quick played well to close out the year and will likely be the Kings' primary netminder heading into their first-round series against the Oilers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Loses in shootout

Kuemper allowed four goals on 37 shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators. Kuemper took his fourth loss in his last five games after letting a two-goal lead slip away. The 31-year-old hasn't been sharp lately, allowing at least three goals in seven straight contests. He's at 37-12-4 with a 2.54 GAA and a .921 save percentage through a career-high 57 appearances. Justus Annunen was recalled after Thursday's game, so it seems likely Kuemper will be given a full day off Friday, and he may not even travel with the Avalanche to Minnesota for the regular-season finale.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Sharks' Nick Bonino: Tallies in overtime loss

Bonino scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers. Bonino put the Sharks ahead 4-3 in the third period, but the lead lasted only 1:05 before Philip Broberg tied the game again. With four goals in his last four outings, Bonino has been successful in a top-six role alongside Logan Couture. Bonino has 16 goals, 26 points, 137 shots on net, 101 blocked shots and a minus-24 rating in 79 appearances this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Anze Kopitar: Adds assist in return

Kopitar logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks. Kopitar rested Wednesday, sitting out a game versus the Kraken. He's gotten on the scoresheet in four straight contests with a goal and four helpers in that span. The 34-year-old center ends the regular season with 19 goals, 48 assists, 210 shots on net, 72 hits, 71 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating in 81 appearances. He'll continue to be a major part of the Kings' offense heading into a first-round playoff series versus the Oilers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Kings' Olli Maatta: Chips in with assist

Maatta produced an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks. Maatta had the secondary helper on an Adrian Kempe goal in the second period. The 27-year-old Maatta didn't see much of a bounce-back on offense in 2021-22, logging just eight points in 66 outings. He's added 61 shots on net, 67 hits, 94 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating. The Finn could be an important part of the Kings' depth during the playoffs -- he's a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Penguins, but he projects for third-pairing minutes this postseason.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Scott Reedy: Tips in power-play goal

Reedy scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers. Reedy got a piece of a Brent Burns shot to tip in the Sharks' third goal of the game. Reedy's been good over the last two weeks with five goals and an assist in nine games. The 23-year-old forward has nine points, 33 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 34 contests at the NHL level.
NHL

