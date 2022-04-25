ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

25 students in Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force announced

By Adam Luchies
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N9hlO_0fJ4wdmZ00

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has announced the 25 students who were selected to be on the Michigan Department of State’s Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force.

The members of the task force will serve as civic engagement liaisons between the Secretary of State’s office and their campuses throughout 2022. They will inform their fellow students about voting rights, promote awareness of the newly redistricted electoral maps, and combat and dispel election misinformation. Secretary Benson founded the task force in September 2019. The 25 students were chosen from over 200 applicants.

“This is a critical time in our nation’s democracy, and it is vital that student voices are at the table,” said Secretary Benson. “The task force will play an important role empowering and engaging students voters across Michigan to ensure their voices are heard on Election Day and beyond. I look forward to their recommendations and supporting their work to improve voter education, engagement, and participation among young people.”

A list of the members of the Michigan Department of State’s Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force can be read below:

  • Ibrahim Ahmad (Wayne State University)
  • Nikolas Baker (Saginaw Valley State University)
  • Naomi Barbour (Eastern Michigan University)
  • Melia Conners (Schoolcraft Community College)
  • Christian Dunn (University of Michigan-Flint)
  • Kate Ellison (Central Michigan University)
  • Gwendolyn Feamster (Northern Michigan University)
  • Jack Harrison (Michigan State University)
  • Alexis Hirst (Siena Heights University)
  • Jeremy M. Johnson (Oakland University)
  • Charles-John Manansala (Bay College)
  • Ramon Martinez Garcia (Kellogg Community College)
  • Jocelyn Medina (Grand Valley State University)
  • Akhila Mullapudi (University of Michigan)
  • Natasha Mwila (Albion College)
  • Ant Neal (Albion College)
  • Rosalind Niemeier (Calvin University)
  • Diva Patel (Saginaw Valley State University)
  • Abbie Pinter (Central Michigan University)
  • Rose Reilly (University of Michigan)
  • Hannah Richardson (Michigan State University)
  • Iris Sorrell (Adrian College)
  • Hemanth Tadepalli (Kettering University)
  • Anna Van Hese (Oakland University)
  • Fatima Yahya (Wayne State University)

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 4

Related
Jackson Citizen Patriot

59 impacted by COVID outbreaks across Michigan schools

Health officials identified found 50 new COVID-19 outbreaks last week in Michigan, including 15 associated with K-12 schools and 24 tied to long-term care facilities. School outbreaks were reported across six Michigan counties, including Eaton, Genesee, Kalamazoo, Ottawa, Washtenaw and Wayne. In total, 59 students and staff were infected by SARS-CoV-2 with a link back to school, according to the Department of Health and Human Services’ latest outbreaks report updated Monday, April 25.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Government
98.7 WFGR

Yoopers Not All Happy About U.P. Rocket Launch Plans

A plan to launch rockets into space from a remote site near Marquette, has not won everyone over. Even though the idea would bring high tech jobs to the state. A thorough article about the plans to push the Upper Peninsula into the middle of the newly renewed space race was published in this month's New Yorker magazine.
MARQUETTE, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rose Reilly
thecentersquare.com

MEDC sued for alleged FOIA violation over Pure Michigan

(The Center Square) – The Mackinac Center for Public Policy (MCPP) is suing the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), saying it won't explain how it calculates the return on investment for its Pure Michigan tourism program. MCPP requested the documents via the the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). For...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kettering University#Albion College#University Of Siena#State#Wayne State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy