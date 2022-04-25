ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Sentence phase begins in David Ware trial; DA seeks death penalty

By Bre Clark, KTUL staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The sentencing phase begins in the David Ware trial Monday. The jury reached a guilty verdict after careful consideration on Friday. Ware was found guilty on all five counts, including the death of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson, and shooting with intent to kill or severely wounding...

KTUL

David Ware given death sentence for murder of TPD Sgt. Johnson

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- Jurors have given David Ware a death sentence for the murder of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson. The jurors deliberated for under three hours and found Ware had committed all five aggravating circumstances to warrant the death penalty. Ware's formal sentencing hearing is set for May 13.
TULSA, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
