ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Drake University students repaint its famed ‘Painted Street’

By Taj Simmons
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NzEJL_0fJ4wMyK00

DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake University students participated in the school’s most colorful tradition over the weekend.

Drake’s Painted Street, the section of Carpenter Avenue that divides Cowles Library and Jewett Residence Hall, received its annual coat of paint on Sunday ahead of the Drake Relays. Hundreds of students used their rollers and brushes to leave their mark on the road.

“I am very happy and proud of everything I do here,” said Rachel Jalloway, a second-year student at Drake. “It’s nice to share that passion, and to do it in such a fun and creative way.”

The Painted Street represented a mosaic of Drake’s clubs and communities, as they all got to paint their own individual square. Some students say that representation helped them choose the university in the first place.

“I remember I was a freshman in high school when I saw it and I said, ‘That is the coolest thing ever, I need to do that,'” said first-year student Maria Husting. “”I wanted to be in a school that focused on traditions and organizational diversity. So many people are involved in this, and I wanted to be a part of that.”

“Drake really does care about its organizations and highlighting them,” Jalloway said. “The fact that we are allowed to have an entire street dedicated to them in such a central part of campus is great. My younger sister even said she liked Drake because of this and I said, ‘You should.'”

The theme of this year’s painting was “Glow Together,” because this represented the first Painted Street since COVID restrictions faded away on campus.

“We wanted a theme that would embody the idea of bringing everybody back together,” said Drake Relays student organizer Ashley Johnson, a second-year student at the university. “We were playing around with the idea of light, and what it meant to be at the light of such a dark last three years.”

Drake University is also bringing back its traditional paint fight following the lifting of COVID restrictions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Drake Relays start Wednesday on the iconic Blue Oval

DES MOINES – The Drake Relays are back again this year and this time the relays will have no covid restrictions for the first time since the pandemic began. Fans and Athletes alike are excited to experience the relays as they could before the pandemic started. The first race is the Men’s Decathlon which starts […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Grand Blue Mile races for kids, athletes, mascots

The Grand Blue Mile had something for everyone. Here are the official race results from the Drake Relays. DES MOINES, Iowa — The Grand Blue Mile Presented by Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield returned to Downtown Des Moines on April 26 for the first time since 2019. The prestigious Men’s & Women’s USATF 1 Mile Road […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Education
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Education
City
Des Moines, IA
WHO 13

Bam Bam wins Drake University’s Beautiful Bulldog Contest

DES MOINES, Iowa — The festivities for the Drake Relays are underway and Monday night this year’s Beautiful Bulldog was crowned. Out of 30 contestants a Minnesota bulldog, Bam Bam, wowed the judges with his creative costume from a Disney/Pixar favorite, Up. Bam Bam was dressed as Russell in a Wilderness Explorer uniform and his […]
CHAMPLIN, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Johnson
Person
Drake
WHO 13

Video: Shots ring out during youth baseball game in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Parents are demanding changes after shots rang out during a Monday night youth baseball game in North Charleston. According to the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD), the incident happened in a parking lot near Pepperhill Park shortly before 8:45 p.m. Police said that an altercation between two groups led to […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WHO 13

Des Moines police make arrest in Saturday homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have made a quick arrest following a deadly shooting outside of a Des Moines hotel Saturday night. 24-year-old Eric Stricklin of West Des Moines is charged with first-degree murder. Des Moines investigators believe he shot 53-year-old Patrick Burton of Kansas City, Missouri at the AmericInn near the Des Moines International […]
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drake University#Drake Relays#Painting#College#Cowles Library
WHO 13

Teen victim of east side hit-and-run dies from her injuries

UPDATE 8:25pm. —- Des Moines Police report the teenage girl injured in a hit-and-run accident on E. University Avenue has died. Her name has not been released at this time. Police are still looking for a tan SUV that they say struck and killed her. Anyone with information about the fatal crash is asked to […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

President Biden commutes prison sentences of 3 Iowans

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden announced the commutation of the sentences of 75 Americans and the pardon of three others, the first of his presidency. Among the list of commutations were three Iowans convicted of drug charges. The President is commuting their sentences to end early, with the remainder being served at home followed […]
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Paintings
WHO 13

2 guilty in killing of Des Moines teens for video games, phones

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A jury has convicted two men of murder for shooting three Iowa teenagers at point-blank range while stealing their video game console and cellphones. Daishawn Gills, 23, was found guilty Monday of three counts of first-degree murder and a robbery charge, while Emmanuel Totaye Jr., 21, was found guilty of […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

UnityPoint Health relaxes COVID restrictions

DES MOINES – Last week UnityPoint Health eased its masking requirement for all of its hospitals in the state so that masks are now optional for most patients. UnityPoint’s COVID mitigation plan allows for the masking to be optional for patients after COVID transmission reaches a moderate level. After transmission reached a moderate level for […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

‘Life-changing’ Roosevelt teacher awarded Golden Apple

DES MOINES, Iowa — School can have its challenges for students and it’s oftentimes the teachers working alongside them that can be the difference between a student dropping out of class or sticking with it. For Cydney Irvine, school has never been her sweet spot. Dealing with behavioral problems, anxiety and focus have always made […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Mr. Soundoff Says: NIL not what it was meant to be

Mr. Soundoff Says – College athletics are entering a whole new world with the NIL. Name, Image, Likeness has taken a turn in to flat out paying college athletes. John Sears says this is not what NIL was meant to be, and these booster collectives are not NIL, rather just paying athletes loads of money. […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WHO 13

WHO 13

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy