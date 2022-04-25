ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

The U.S. promises to gradually reopen its embassy in Ukraine

By Michele Kelemen
WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qmM3A_0fJ4vGdl00

POLAND — The U.S. promised to steadily re-establish its diplomatic presence in Ukraine in a new signal of Western support as the war reached its 2-month mark on Sunday.

News of the diplomatic pledge emerged after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Kyiv, as Zelenskyy urged the world to send more weapons and support to help his besieged country fight back against Russian invaders.

It's the first time top U.S. officials have traveled to Ukraine since Russian forces began their invasion on Feb. 24.

After the U.S. embassy in Ukraine relocated its staff from Kyiv to Poland before the start of the war, American diplomats will now begin a gradual return to the country — starting with day trips to Lviv in western Ukraine, followed by other cities, with a longer-term plan to eventually come back to the Ukrainian capital.

The U.S., which has taken a more cautious approach in its return, follows moves by the U.K. and other European countries to reopen their embassies in Kyiv.

Blinken also informed the Ukrainians that President Biden will name Bridget Brink to be ambassador to Ukraine. She's a career diplomat who is currently the ambassador to Slovakia. There has not been an official ambassador to Ukraine since 2019, when former President Donald Trump removed Marie Yovanovitch .

Speaking on Sunday in Poland, U.S. officials also gave an update on the military aid being sent to Ukraine.

Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. is taking cues from Ukrainian leaders as it assesses the country's artillery needs. To help with the fight in the eastern region known as the Donbas, the U.S. is sending howitzers — long-range weapons that are better suited for the area's flat terrain.

The U.S. says it's also training Ukrainians on how to use the weapons and giving $300 million more in foreign military financing so that Ukraine has more flexibility and can buy what it needs from other countries.

The new aid adds to the $800 million President Biden recently approved to help the Ukrainian effort in the Donbas. The Pentagon says it's committed at least $3.7 billion to Ukraine since the start of the war.

Comments / 1

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Our leaders are lying about Putin's invasion of Ukraine, and it's insulting

When the Russian military invaded Ukraine last month, the most highly credentialed people in the world seemed stunned by it and that was not very reassuring to the rest of us. "It was a shock to many of the leading experts and policymakers in the United States, Europe and even Ukraine," explained a fellow expert and policymaker at the Atlantic Council. "The head of German intelligence was so caught off guard that he was still in Kyiv and had to be evacuated."
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Embassy#U S Embassies#Western Ukraine#State#Defense Lloyd Austin#Russian#American#European#Ukrainians
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

Russians turn on Putin over deaths of 'cannon fodder soldiers': Wave of dissent against Moscow's war hits social media as anger grows over catastrophic toll among young troops

Russians are for the first time expressing their open outrage and anguish at the catastrophic death toll of Vladimir Putin's troops - especially among young 'cannon fodder soldiers'. They are speaking out online despite the threats of severe punishment for doing so. Putin's invasion has suffered another blow after it...
POLITICS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
75K+
Followers
7K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy