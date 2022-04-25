Coroner identifies MS Coast teen who died in pond at Kiln dirt pit

The teenage boy whose body was recovered from a pond at a Kiln dirt pit Sunday night has been identified.

Aydin Stallings, 18, died from drowning, Hancock County Coroner Jeff Hair told the Sun Herald.

Stallings, of Kiln, was pulled from the pond around 8 p.m., Hair said. Hancock County Sheriff’s dispatch received a call that Stallings had gone under and not resurfaced about 5 hours earlier. He was swimming at the pond with a group of friends when he disappeared in the water, Sheriff Ricky Adam said.

Sheriff’s deputies and a dive team went to the scene on Kiln-Picayune Road and began searching the pond, Adam said.

Hair said the teen’s family was at the scene when this body was recovered. It’s not yet clear if an autopsy will be performed.

The dirt pit is private property but has not been in operation for years, Adam said.