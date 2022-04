The first round of the 2022 NFL draft was a quiet one for the quarterback position with Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett the only one to hear his name called Thursday. That's not the most welcome news for the signal-caller prospects hoping to see their NFL dreams become a reality, but it is good news for teams that need quarterback depth and will be eyeing the position in the second and third rounds Friday.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO