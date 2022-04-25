ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson wedding news – Inside big day including Vera Wang dress and sweet note from golfer

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MfLns_0fJ4ueji00

LONGTIME couple Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky have finally tied the knot.

The couple, who announced their engagement in 2013, sealed the deal on Saturday at Blackberry Farm, a five-star hotel and resort in Tennessee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fdBr0_0fJ4ueji00
Kid Rock performed at the ceremony - the happy couple are seen dancing Credit: Instagram/paulinagretzky
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33f25b_0fJ4ueji00
Dustin sent a sweet note to his wife before they got married Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jve3W_0fJ4ueji00
The table arrangements inside the reception are seen above Credit: Instagram

Family and friends joined the two for their wedding weekend, including their sons Tatum, 7, and River, 4. Gretzky, 33, reportedly wore a Vera Wang dress at the ceremony.

Gretzky shared photos and video from their reception showing off all the ceremony's finer details. She had also posted about her dress shopping experience on social media.

“Woman empowering women at its finest. Making my dreams come true. You are a queen & friend @verawang thank you,” she wrote in April last year.

She also posted photos of her sister-in-law, Sara, and bridesmaid Kristina Melnichenko with the caption, “going to the chapel”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lPhpa_0fJ4ueji00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBQdO_0fJ4ueji00

The wedding festivities officially began Thursday, when the couple had an intimate dinner party with their closest friends.

A photobooth was available for guests to take pics and all photos were marked with the couple’s name and wedding date.

On Saturday, Gretzky, daughter of legendary hockey star Wayne Gretzky, shared a touching photo of a note written by Johnson, 37.

“Paulina, you are the love of my life. I’m counting the seconds until I marry you. I love you to the moon and back. XO, Dustin,” read the note, shared on Gretzky’s Instagram story.

Kid Rock performed at the wedding, playing a cover of Chris Stapleton’s Joy of My Life.

“You are the joy of my life,” Gretzky wrote on Instagram alongside a video of them dancing. “Thank you Kid Rock.”

Rock is reportedly quite friendly with Johnson and Wayne Gretzky as he has been seen golfing with the two in the past.

Gretzky had a luxurious bachelorette party in St Barths in the days leading up to the event. She dubbed the outing “P’s Last D,” with the theme, “No Regretzkys.”

'BIG SUPPORTER'

Weeks earlier, Gretzky supported Johnson at Augusta National, where he competed in the 2022 Masters.

Johnson, the 2020 champion, tied for 12th place at this year’s tournament. He is currently the ninth-ranked golfer in the world with a reported network of $50million.

Gretzky has become well-known at Johnson’s tournaments with him frequently expressing his gratitude for her support.

“She’s such a big supporter of mine,” he told People.

Gretzky also told the Pillows and Beer podcast why she and Johnson have taken so long to get married.

She said: "I just did things my own way, I just didn't want to listen to how everyone else viewed things.

"I fell in love with someone so fast and we just had the best thing that's ever happened to us happen so quickly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IAyET_0fJ4ueji00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25LDqp_0fJ4ueji00

"This guy (Johnson) has no downtime. The stresses from getting everything ready for a wedding would take over mine and his life and what I needed to be was his teammate.

"I needed to be there for him to support him and love him and make sure he is accomplishing what he needed to do."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i18If_0fJ4ueji00
Wedding dessert? Paulina shared this snap to Instagram on Sunday Credit: Instagram/paulinagretzky
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cEW9m_0fJ4ueji00
Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson are officially married Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D9N7d_0fJ4ueji00
Johnson is the ninth-ranked golfer in the world Credit: Getty

