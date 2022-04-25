ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Butler has 36 points as Heat overwhelm Young, Hawks, 110-86

By CHARLES ODUM
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v53XQ_0fJ4tvSc00
Heat Hawks Basketball Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives against Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in the first half of an NBA playoff basketball game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (John Bazemore)

ATLANTA — (AP) — Miami used team defense to smother Atlanta’s Trae Young and then leaned on Jimmy Butler to take the scoring lead.

Butler scored 13 of his 36 points in a dominant second quarter and the Heat beat the Hawks 110-86 while again shutting down Young on Sunday night to take a 3-1 series lead.

Miami can wrap up the first-round series in Game 5 on Tuesday night in Miami.

Miami ended Atlanta’s six-game home winning streak despite playing without point guard Kyle Lowry, who was held out with a left hamstring strain. Butler said some of his motivation to take the scoring lead was the need to fill the void left by Lowry's injury.

“Everybody is in my ear about staying aggressing, taking more shots,” Butler said. “Tonight was a good one. We've got another one we've got to get.”

Butler overcame a slow start. He made only 1 of 7 shots before hitting his final five shots of the first half to lead the turnaround.

Miami outscored Atlanta 30-15 in the second period, holding the Hawks to a season scoring low for the period.

Butler had 10 rebounds, four assists and blocked a shot.

Young scored only nine points with five assists and five turnovers as he was shut down by Miami's defense for the second time in four games. Young was held to eight points in Miami's 115-91 Game 1 win.

“They're doing a great job of showing help and not letting me get to the paint,” Young said. “You've got to give them credit. We've got to do a better job of figuring out how to get open looks so I can create for my teammates and myself, too.”

Miami outscored Atlanta 47-26 in the paint.

“They basically kept us on the perimeter,” said Hawks coach Nate McMillan.

De'Andre Hunter led the Hawks with 24 points.

Gabe Vincent had 11 points while sinking three 3-pointers in his fill-in start for Lowry, who strained his hamstring in the third quarter Friday night in a 111-110 loss to the Hawks. Lowry's status for Game 5 is not known.

Vincent also led the defensive effort against Young.

The Hawks led 37-29 before Miami took control with a 15-0 run in the second period.

A key in the Heat's surge came on a Butler steal from Collins, who fouled as Butler scored and then made the free throw. It was Collins' third foul.

The 15-0 run, capped by Vincent's 3-pointer, left Miami with a 44-37 lead. The Heat were not through, closing the half with an 11-0 run for a 55-41 lead at the break.

Butler drove through the Atlanta defense for two late baskets in the half after Collins left the game with four fouls with 1:54 remaining. Collins, who scored 11 points, finished with five fouls.

Miami led 98-74 when McMillan pulled out Young and his other starters.

TIP-INS

Heat: P.J. Tucker had 14 points and eight rebounds. Tucker was called for a technical foul when tensions rose after he was fouled by Onyeka Onkongwu late in the third quarter. ... Bam Adebayo also had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Hawks: C Clint Capela started after missing the first three games of the series with a right knee hyperextension. Capela had five rebounds and his only two points in his first 8 minutes. He finished with seven rebounds. ... The Hawks made only 5 of 11 free throws in the first half and 11 of 20 overall.

INJURY SCARE

Young went to the floor in pain midway through the opening period after Vincent stepped on his left foot. Young winced and was slow to rise to his feet but remained in the game.

“It's a little sore,” Young said after the game. “I definitely rolled it a little bit.”

OLADIPO READY WHEN CALLED

Victor Oladipo played 23 minutes, scoring six points with eight rebounds and four assists in his first appearance of the playoff series for Miami.

“I really admire him for his fortitude,” said Miami coach Erik Spoelstra.

It was Oladipo's first action since scoring 40 points with 10 rebounds and seven assists on April 10 against Orlando in the Heat's final regular season game.

“I was ready regardless,” Oladipo said when asked if he was told before the game he would see playing time. “Nobody has to tell me anything.”

Miami will try to extend its three-game home winning streak over Atlanta, including the first two games of the series, in Game 5. Overall, the Heat are 5-2 at home against the Hawks this season.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
City
Collins, GA
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Butler, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
WSB Radio

Defense 1st, then offense, with receivers a focal point

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — In an NFL draft focused early on stoppers, it was the goers — wide receivers — who stole the spotlight Thursday night. Not simply prospects, either. Yes, the first five selections came on the defensive side of the ball, including edge rushers Travon Walker of national champion Georgia to Jacksonville and Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan to Detroit at Nos. 1 and 2. It was the first time in 31 years that no player on offense went in the opening five picks.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
The Big Lead

Charles Barkley Responds to Kevin Durant's Social Media Attacks

Charles Barkley and the Inside the NBA crew addressed the ongoing war of words/tweets/Instagram stories they've had with Kevin Durant. Specifically Barkley went at Durant for singling him out for his Houston Rockets days. Here's the segment:. Barkley is correct that he could bring up Durant's time with the Oklahoma...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Nate Mcmillan
Person
Trae Young
Person
Gabe Vincent
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Erik Spoelstra
WSB Radio

Lions draft Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson with No. 2 pick

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — (AP) — Detroit did not waste much time when it was on the clock. The Lions grabbed Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft Thursday night, barely using its allotted five minutes to address a desperate need with a hometown star from suburban Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
WSB Radio

Lions take Hutchinson at No. 2, trade up to take Williams

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — (AP) — Aidan Hutchinson surprised his mother with a gift on draft day before the Detroit Lions made his wish come true. The Lions grabbed the talented Michigan defensive end with the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft Thursday night, barely using its allotted five minutes to address a desperate need with a hometown star who was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy this past season.
DETROIT, MI
WSB Radio

Travon Walker: Jacksonville Jaguars take UGA football edge rusher with No. 1 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The pick is in and it is a Georgia Bulldog. The Jacksonville Jaguars have taken Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Walker becomes the first Bulldog taken with the No. 1 overall pick since the Detroit Lions drafted Matthew Stafford with the No. 1 pick back in the 2009 NFL Draft. Walker is the first Georgia defensive lineman taken in the first round since 2003 and becomes the highest-drafted defensive player in the history of the program.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WSB Radio

Falcons draft USC WR London, get much-needed big-play threat

The Falcons no longer have franchise quarterback Matt Ryan, but that didn’t stop them from continuing to bolster the passing game. Atlanta took USC receiver Drake London Thursday night with the 8th overall pick in the NFL draft. It’s the second straight year the Falcons have taken a receiver...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WSB Radio

Panthers top Senators 4-0, claim NHL's best record, home ice

OTTAWA, Ontario — (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice and Spencer Knight stopped 27 shots for his second career shutout as the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 4-0 on Thursday night. With the victory and Nashville's 5-4 shootout win over Western Conference-leading Colorado (56-18-7), the Panthers (58-17-6)...
SUNRISE, FL
WSB Radio

Breaking down players selected in 1st round of NFL draft

1) Jaguars — Travon Walker, DE, 6-foot-5, 275 pounds, Georgia. Breakdown: Speed and athleticism for his size and build are prototypical and he could probably add some weight without losing much of what makes him special. Pass-rush technique needs work. Fact: One-year starter whose production (13 tackles for loss...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Look: Kenny Pickett’s Girlfriend Goes Viral During NFL Draft

Kenny Pickett is not at the NFL Draft, as he’s spending the biggest night of his life with friends and family members. The former Pittsburgh quarterback is still waiting to get picked, but he’s expected go in the first round. The former Pittsburgh quarterback is sitting next to...
NFL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
35K+
Followers
66K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy