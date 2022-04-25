ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Music in CT: Beartooth, The Zombies to rock the stage this week

By Olivia Casey
WTNH.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConn. (WTNH) — Rockers, get ready for some crowdsurfing and moshpits this week as metalcore group Beartooth heads to New Haven and classic-rock group The Zombies bring some nostalgia to Ridgefield. Who’s hitting the stage across Connecticut this week? We’ve got you covered on the best local and...

www.wtnh.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Street Music#Beartooth#Country Rock#Ridgefield Playhouse#Wtnh#Lp Carnival
