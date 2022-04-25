Man shot late Sunday in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot late Sunday night in Portsmouth.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email alerts

According to police, the man was shot around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Roanoke Avenue. That’s off of Deep Creek Boulevard.

The man was taken to a local hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.