Man shot late Sunday in Portsmouth

By Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot late Sunday night in Portsmouth.

According to police, the man was shot around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Roanoke Avenue. That’s off of Deep Creek Boulevard.

The man was taken to a local hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.

