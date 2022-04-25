ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Ukrainian refugees no longer allowed into US through Mexico

By Clara Benitez
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43g28b_0fJ4t8jc00

SAN DIEGO – The United States will no longer accept Ukrainian refugees into the country through Mexico.

Starting Monday, “ Uniting for Ukraine ,” a new program launched by the Biden Administration, will allow Ukrainians to get their visa in Europe and fly directly into the United States.

Thousands of Ukrainians fleeing the war have traveled through an informal route via Mexico to get into the United States. The majority of Ukrainians made their way to Tijuana, but there was a smaller number who traveled to Matamoros.

“An officer came up to us and told us that they could no longer allow Ukrainians to pass through here that they have orders to close this particular section of the border,” said Nadiia Pyshnova who tried to cross into the U.S through the Brownsville Port of Entry with her daughter in law and grandson.

14-year-old Ukrainian, family reunited after getting separated at border

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Ukrainians who arrive at the port of entry without a valid visa or without pre-authorization to the United States will be denied entry and referred to apply to this program, following Monday’s launch.

Pyshnova says she did not receive an explanation from the Customs and Border Protection officer on why she wasn’t allowed into the United States with her family before the program launched.

“My question is: why on the 22nd, two days earlier, why?” asked Pyshnova.

The program, which is set to make it easier for Ukrainians to come into the U.S. will now leave several Ukrainians who are currently in Mexico in limbo.

Ukrainian refugee family reunites with friends in the US after weeks of travel

“If we could request anything from the federal government it’s just more clarity and maybe more time but that is probably not an option at this point,” said Zhenya Shvartsman, a volunteer from Colorado.

Volunteers from all over San Diego County and the country have made the San Ysidro Port of Entry a welcome hub for Ukrainians coming across– offering them food, transportation and any other resources to help them get to their final destination.

“We don’t know what is going to happen, there is still a lot of Ukrainians that are coming to Mexico because they have tickets to Mexico and we are very concerned about what is going to be happening with them,” said Shvartsman.

Ukrainians who do not make it into the port of entry before the cut-off will have to seek asylum in Mexico City or Europe.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 11

Bald Eagle
4d ago

They can just walk across into the US like the millions of Mexicans since Biden took over…why should the Ukrainians have to do it differently? Build the wall…. Let the Ukrainians in, keep the unregistered out.

Reply
15
Brian Rue
3d ago

Why treat the Ukrainians who are ACTUAL refugees of oppression and war so differently than the way we treat any illegals crossing our borders every day? Is that because the Left benefits from those illegals that cross the border and not so much with the Ukrainians? The double standard is mind blowing. People need to WAKE UP.

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Ukrainians#The Biden Administration
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Place
Mexico City
The Independent

American birdwatchers chased by armed Mexican drug cartel in terrifying video: ‘Please don’t kill us’

An American couple birdwatching through Mexico captured the moment they say armed drug cartel members pulled them over on a remote dirt road.YouTubers Aaron Payzant and Logan Howard went viral after their reactions were shared in TikTok videos this week.The pair described the moment on their channel, Out Off the Trail, that was part of an extended road trip from their home in Indiana to the southeast of Mexico to photograph birds.Dash camera footage showed the couple lost and confused as to which direction to drive when a pickup truck sped up behind them as they drove through Tobasco, between...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Verge

Kamala Harris to announce US will no longer conduct anti-satellite tests

This evening, Vice President Kamala Harris is announcing that the United States will no longer conduct anti-satellite, or ASAT, missile tests — the practice of using ground-based missiles to destroy satellites in orbit around Earth. Harris is challenging other countries to make the same commitment and establish this policy as a new “norm of responsible behavior in space.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy