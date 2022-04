MARYLAND – Tuesday, the Maryland State Board of Education (MSBOE) signed a resolution to fast track the implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future legislation. Part of that commitment, according to MSBOE officials, is sticking with in-person learning. Superintendent of Dorchester County Public Schools David Bromwell says only about a dozen students are still learning in the virtual model. “Each day, we’re coming back with about 0 or one positive [COVID-19 case]. The students or staff come back after those five days [of quarantine] immediately,” he said.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO