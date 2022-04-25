ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Jr. Sled Wings win Sled hockey national championship

By Remi Monaghan
 4 days ago
The Grand Rapids Junior Sled Wings are coming back to West Michigan this weekend as national champions. The team beat the Minnesota junior wild 1-0 in the championship game at the UPMC Mario Lemieux Sports complex in Pittsburgh, PA.

"It's a huge tournament. There's 66 teams there with all the tears. So it's a lot of fun just watching, you know, all of the different teams participate. But, you know, for us, it's just a it's a pleasure to be there. You know, being able to compete at that level. It was amazing," said Steve Kozlowski.

"It feels beautiful. Like, it feels like so great that we were able to hold through in the end and score that winning goal. I was like super nervous. There was some shots that scared me that had the blog and stuff like that. But other than that, there was just fun of either working with the team and everything," said goalie Daniel Williams.

The Sled Wings are a part of an adaptive sports group sponsored by Mary Free Bed Hospital.

