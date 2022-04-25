ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Baylor Softball Falls to Texas Tech in the Series Finale, 2-0

By Mandy Knight
FOX 44 News
FOX 44 News
 4 days ago

WACO, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – Baylor softball falls to Texas Tech, 2-0, in the series finale Sunday afternoon at Getterman Stadium, but takes the series over the Red Raiders 2-1.

Holding the Red Raiders scoreless through three, starting pitcher Dariana Orme struck out six and only allowed one hit to begin the game. With three strikeouts in the second inning alone, she worked out of a bases loaded jam.

Aliyah Binford walked to leadoff the second inning and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and stolen base, but wasn’t able to score in the inning.

The Bears, who had a baserunner in all but the first inning, left 11 on base, not able to drive in any runs on their five hits.

Putting together something offensively, Wilson went 2-for-4 at the plate, with two infield singles and Binford doubled to lead off the fourth inning, the only extra base hit for the Bears.

Binford relieved Orme in the top of the fourth, striking out five over the next three innings and only allowing two hits.

In the Bears last chance to make something happen, Ana Watson was hit by a pitch and Wilson singled putting two-on and in scoring position for Binford. After Texas Tech intentionally walked Binford to load the bases, a fly out to left field ended the Bears threat to give Texas Tech the 2-0 victory.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Dariana Orme struck out six as the starter, while Aliyah Binford struck out five in relief
  • The Bears picked up the series win over Texas Tech, 2-1
  • McKenzie Wilson was the only batter to record multiple hits (2)
  • Aliyah Binford recorded the only extra base hit, a double and had the only stolen base
  • The Bears left 11 runners on base
