Crockett County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crockett, Schleicher, Sutton by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-24 17:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cowley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cowley The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Cowley County in south central Kansas * Until 445 AM CDT. * At 352 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles west of Dexter, or 10 miles southeast of Winfield, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Burden, Dexter, Cambridge and Winfield City Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Greenwood by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Butler; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Greenwood Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Elk, northeastern Cowley, southeastern Butler, northwestern Chautauqua and southwestern Greenwood Counties through 515 AM CDT At 431 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Latham to near Grenola to 7 miles north of Cedar Vale. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Howard, Moline, Grenola, Latham, Elk Falls and Piedmont. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Riley, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clay; Marshall; Nemaha; Pottawatomie; Riley; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Riley, western Pottawatomie, Nemaha, northeastern Clay, Washington and Marshall Counties through 615 AM CDT At 544 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles south of Haddam to 5 miles south of Westmoreland. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marysville, Seneca, Washington, Blue Rapids, Westmoreland, Blaine, Frankfort, Hanover, Waterville, Centralia, Linn, Axtell, Greenleaf, Olsburg, Beattie, Bern, Randolph, Barnes, Summerfield and Morrowville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Clay, Franklin, Nuckolls, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Hastings. Target Area: Adams; Clay; Franklin; Nuckolls; Webster Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Mitchell, Jewell, northeastern Smith, southern Clay, Nuckolls, eastern Franklin, Webster and southern Adams Counties through 430 AM CDT At 343 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Riverton to near Lovewell State Park to Asherville. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Lovewell State Park around 350 AM CDT. Webber around 355 AM CDT. Superior and Campbell around 400 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Bladen, Hardy, Nora, Blue Hill and Ruskin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arthur, Grant, Hooker, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Arthur; Grant; Hooker; McPherson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Arthur, southeastern Grant, western Hooker and western McPherson Counties through 600 AM CDT/500 AM MDT/ At 535 AM CDT/435 AM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles south of Hyannis to Arthur to 12 miles northeast of Lemoyne. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Arthur, Carr Lake, Haythorn Lake, Lena, Sand Puddin Lake, Flatts, Big Lamunyon Flats, Cogill Lake, McKeag, East Cody Lake, Calora, Jensen Lake, Green Lake, Bucktail Lake, Sand Beach Lake, Three Mile Lake, Velma, Diamond Bar Lake, Spring Valley Lake and Bucktail. This includes the following highways Highway 2 near mile marker 172. Highway 61 between mile markers 111 and 143. Highway 92 between mile markers 165 and 192. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Dickinson, Geary, Riley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; Geary; Riley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Dickinson, northwestern Geary, southwestern Riley and southeastern Clay Counties through 430 AM CDT At 403 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Moonlight, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Chapman, Wakefield, Enterprise, Milford, Milford Lake, Moonlight and Talmage. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 277 and 286. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 02:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West Snow showers today and this evening This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow showers. Accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts in the highest elevations. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...Through this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Exercise caution when driving, as visibility could drop quickly with slick roads.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Phillips FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 345 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHERN PHILLIPS COUNTY Flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Warning remains in effect for central and northeastern portions of Phillips County through 1215 PM CDT Friday.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS
#Severe Weather
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 02:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Sweetwater County; Flaming Gorge; Rock Springs and Green River; South Lincoln County Strong Wind Today This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 to 55 mph. * WHERE...Sweetwater and southern Lincoln Counties. * WHEN...Through early this evening. Wind will decrease after sunset. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be control issues especially for lightweight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Corson, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Corson; Dewey WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Corson and Dewey Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CORSON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Jones, Lyman, Stanley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Jones; Lyman; Stanley HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Stanley, Jones and Lyman Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM CDT /midnight MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
JONES COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Beaverhead; Gallatin; Madison WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 12 inches above 6000 feet with locally higher amounts. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches in the valleys. * WHERE...Beaverhead, Gallatin and Madison Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mostly be confined to areas above about 5000 feet.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Gregory HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Gregory County. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
GREGORY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Custer, Lincoln, Logan, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Blaine; Custer; Lincoln; Logan; Thomas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Lincoln, eastern Logan, northwestern Custer, southern Blaine and southeastern Thomas Counties through 715 AM CDT At 628 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gandy, or 9 miles east of Stapleton, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Stapleton, Arnold, Anselmo, Gandy, Logan, Milburn, Milburn Diversion Dam State Wildlife Management Area, Linscott, Shanklin Bluff, Tarboz Lake, Pleasant Hill and Hoagland. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 242 and 258. Highway 92 between mile markers 227 and 260. Highway 83 between mile markers 106 and 116. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BLAINE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Coke, Crockett, Fisher, Haskell, Irion, Jones, Nolan, Sterling by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will occur shortly. A combination of strong winds, low humidity and dry fuels will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Coke; Crockett; Fisher; Haskell; Irion; Jones; Nolan; Sterling; Taylor; Tom Green A Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of the Big Country, Concho Valley, and Crockett County this afternoon and evening .A combination of a very dry air mass, gusty winds, and ongoing drought conditions will lead to the potential for dangerous fire weather conditions today. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR MUCH OF THE BIG COUNTRY, CONCHO VALLEY, AND CROCKETT COUNTY * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * FUELS...Dry * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
COKE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 02:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
GRANITE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area below 7000 feet. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
DOLORES COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 05:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeast Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING Areas of light snow may result in slippery conditions early this morning.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 05:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Henderson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Gladstone LD18, Burlington Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 10.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:30 AM CDT Friday was 10.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.1 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL

