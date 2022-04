We are just one sleep away from the 2022 NFL DRAFT, airing on 7NEWS April 28th, and concluding Saturday, April 30th. The Washington Commanders are set to have the 11th overall pick on day one- round one, of course anything can happen but from what we've gathered, the team will stay at 11. Ron Rivera and company have options, when 7NEWS sports anchor Olivia Garvey caught up with ESPN analyst Booger McFarland, who stated that taking risks wouldn't be the way to go but with that 11th pick, you have momentum.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO