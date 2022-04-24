JV Baseball Splits

TRAVERSE CITY – Johannesburg-Lewiston defeated Traverse City St. Francis in game one of a non-conference doubleheader 18-7, while the Gladiators took the second game 15-2 Monday night. TC St. Francis moves to 3-3 on the season. The Gladiators will meet Boyne City next for a pair of games on...
MESICK – Mesick softball picked up a doubleheader sweep over Mason County Eastern, 20-3 and 29-4, for the Bulldogs’ first conference wins of the season on Monday night. Mesick is scheduled to face McBain next on Thursday May, 5. Mason County Eastern is next set to host Bear...
MESICK – Mason County Eastern and Mesick split a West Michigan D League doubleheader in baseball on Monday, with the Cardinals taking the first game 2-0 and the Bulldogs winning game two 9-1. Both teams entered the games with .500 records on the young season. Mesick gets its first...
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Connor Smale (Escanaba, Mich.) has committed to play for the Finlandia University men’s basketball team. He is planning on majoring in PTA. Smale had a strong career at Escanaba High School. As a senior, he averaged 9.5 points, 3.0 assists and 2.1 rebounds a game and ranked third in the state of Michigan for free throw percentage. Smale was All-Great Northern U.P. second team and All-U.P. Division 1-3 honorable mention.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 2nd ranked Gull Lake soccer team scored 4 first half goals, on their way to a shutout win over SMAC rival Loy Norrix on Monday night in Kalamazoo. Freshman Lilah Smith scored the first two goals for the visitors, with Madison Bilbia and Mackenzie Ford also finding the back of the net for the 6-0 Blue Devils.
BOYNE CITY – Boyne City girls soccer took pulled off a tough-fought 2-1 victory over Cheboygan in non-conference play in girls soccer on Tuesday night. After taking a 1-0 lead at halftime, the Ramblers added another goal from Elly Day. Kenzie Burt was the lone goal-scorer for the Chiefs...
CHARLEVOIX — Outside of a pair of Big North Conference games this season, not many have been able to hang on the same field with Elk Rapids. But, the Charlevoix girls’ soccer team had a pretty good attempt at changing that Monday. The Rayders fell to the Elks...
Brock Townsend and Derek Pennington Jr. have plenty in common. The two Caledonia sophomores already have two years of varsity football experience, are good friends and that’s not all. Townsend and Pennington recently received their first Division I offer, too - both coming from Central Michigan University.
NORTON SHORES – Mona Shores girls soccer coach Dylan Darga describes senior standout Mia Brown as a spitfire on the pitch and for good reason. The center midfielder for the Sailors isn’t afraid to fight through contact to gain possession or battle for position against taller players while the ball is in the air. That kind of underdog mentality comes from years of fending for herself as the youngest sibling in a family of talented soccer players.
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in Bay County for April 26, 2022. Bay County coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. This post may be updated as information becomes available. TENNIS: GARBER...
-- BCAM’S BEST OF THE BEST. Mya Petticord, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep, Sr. The Texas A&M commit capped her memorable prep career with a state championship to go along with Miss Basketball finalists, Ann Arbor Player of the Year and Associated Press Division 3 Player of the Year honors. --
UNIVERSITY CENTER, MI – Lakin Fryzel was a game-changer for the Standish-Sterling softball program. And she’s doing her best to do the same for Delta College. In a season of struggles for the Pioneers, Fryzel is emerging as a bright spot as a pitcher and a hitter. And there is no denying her impact after the sophomore was named NJCAA Division 3 Softball Pitcher of the Week.
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) – Adam Oumiddoch is just 14, but he’s a basketball player to keep an eye on. “End goal for now is division one college basketball and then if I play good there hopefully I’ll get to the NBA,” Oumiddoch said. “And I will get to the NBA.” Next year, Oumiddoch will be […]
