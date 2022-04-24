Ashanti Impressively Twerks in Ice Pick Heels & Risky Little Black Dress During Performance

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ashanti modeled a gold chain-embellished black dress with matching sandals for Instagram that fans loved.

The star wore a black bodycon dress by Mugler with a scooping neckline embellished with gold chains. The black dress featured intense cutout detailing on the hips and on the side. The little black dress is ruched slightly, giving it a distressed feel.

The side is revealing, showing off the singer’s skin while offering up a bit of drama. Ashanti takes things up a notch with chain detailing around her neck and throughout the sides and skirt of her dress, draping over her body.

Amping up the glam, Ashanti dons large gold hoops to match the gold chain detailing on the dress. The star’s hair was styled down in face-framing waves and her makeup neutral, save for a pop of color on the lips. It’s a winning look, made possible by dramatic chains and interesting cutouts.

As far as footwear goes, the singer stepped into black strappy heels with gold detailing on the straps and heel. The Tom Ford sandals were adorned with gold charms, including the signature padlock, that make the shoe all the better. The gold in the shoes perfectly matched the gold chains throughout the dress, creating a cohesive outfit.

Tom Ford’s 105mm Padlock Sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Set on 4-inch stiletto heels, Tom Ford’s Padlock Stiletto Sandals retails for $1,190 on Neimanmarcus.com. And they proved to be comfortable for her night out. The Grammy winner later performed and was seen in an Instagram video dancing and twerking with friends.

