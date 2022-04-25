Central and peripheral delivered AAV9-SMN are both efficient but target different pathomechanisms in a mouse model of spinal muscular atrophy

The main purpose of the study was to analyze the associations between health-related physical fitness and fasting blood glucose in war veterans. In this cross-sectional study, we recruited 764 men and women aged 45"“75Â years, who were part of the Homeland War between 1990 and 1995 (33.5% women). Health-related physical fitness included: (1) fat mass and fat-free mass (body composition), (2) push-ups in 30Â s (muscular dynamic endurance of upper extremities), (3) sit-ups in 30Â s (repetitive upper body strength), (4) chair-stands in 30Â s (lower body strength), (5) sit-and-reach test (flexibility) and (6) the 2-min step test (cardiorespiratory function). Laboratory measurement of fasting blood glucose was performed according to standardized procedures in resting seated position after a 12-h overnight fast. Generalized estimating equations with multiple regression models were used to calculate the associations between health-related physical fitness and fasting blood glucose. In men, fasting blood glucose was significantly correlated with fat-free mass (Î²"‰="‰âˆ’ 0.25, p"‰<"‰0.001), push-ups in 30Â s (Î²"‰="‰âˆ’ 0.55, p"‰<"‰0.001), chair-stands in 30Â s (Î²"‰="‰âˆ’ 0.50, p"‰<"‰0.001), sit-ups in 30Â s (r"‰="‰âˆ’ 0.45, p"‰<"‰0.001), the sit-and reach test (r"‰="‰âˆ’ 0.46, p"‰<"‰0.001) and the 2-min step test (r"‰="‰âˆ’ 0.19, p"‰<"‰0.001), while fat mass was positively correlated with fasting blood glucose (Î²"‰="‰0.14, p"‰="‰0.004). In women, fasting blood glucose was significantly correlated with fat mass (Î²"‰="‰0.20, p"‰="‰0.002), fat-free mass (Î²"‰="‰âˆ’ 0.15, p"‰="‰0.014), push-ups in 30Â s (Î²"‰="‰âˆ’ 0.49, p"‰<"‰0.001), chair-stands in 30Â s (Î²"‰="‰âˆ’ 0.43, p"‰<"‰0.001), sit-ups in 30Â s (Î²"‰="‰âˆ’ 0.52, p"‰<"‰0.001), the sit-and reach test (Î²"‰="‰âˆ’ 0.40, p"‰<"‰0.001) and the 2-min step test (Î²"‰="‰âˆ’ 0.35, p"‰<"‰0.001). This study shows that fasting blood glucose may be predicted by health-related physical fitness test in war veterans.
