Narcotics operation broken up at Southside apartment

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 21-year-old woman is behind bars in connection to a Friday afternoon attack against members of the Columbus Police Department. Authorities say the arrest stems from a crime prevention detail in which an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple violations. According to police, the driver and sole occupant, Alexus Henry, pulled into a residence in the 2700 block of Blan Street, exited the car while ignoring the officer’s commands to stop, and attempted to walk in the home.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO