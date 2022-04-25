ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Ashton Hagans signs autographs in Lexington

By Michael Epps
foxlexington.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Whenever a team’s season ends without a championship, it can be hard for that team’s fanbase to get over the letdown. Kentucky basketball has a few of those in recent memory, whether it be this past season’s first round loss to Saint Peter’s or the 2015...

foxlexington.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Coach Cal’s Son, Brad, Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Kentucky men’s basketball graduate assistant Brad Calipari, the son of head coach John Calipari, has reportedly landed a new job. Brad, 25, who played for his father at UK before transferring to Detroit Mercy, has been hired at LIU. He will serve as the special assistant to head coach Derek Kellogg.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: Caleb Love Reacts To Massive UNC Commitment

Hurbert Davis and UNC landed a massive commitment Wednesday when they landed five-star forward GG Jackson. A consensus top-10 prospect in his class, Jackson marks the highest-rated signing of the Davis era. Not long after the news broke, UNC’s Caleb Love reacted to the Tar Heels latest get. “I...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
State
Wisconsin State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
Basketball
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
ESPN

Class of 2023 standout forward G.G. Jackson announces commitment to join North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball program

Elite junior G.G. Jackson, one of the top players in the 2023 men's basketball class, announced his commitment to the North Carolina Tar Heels on Wednesday. Jackson chose the Tar Heels over South Carolina, UMass, Duke, Auburn, Georgetown and a couple of other programs that tried to jump into the mix in recent weeks. North Carolina was considered the heavy favorite entering Jackson's announcement, particularly after last month's coaching change at South Carolina. The Tar Heels had long been a factor in Jackson's recruitment, but -- after Duke's string of 2023 commitments and the Gamecocks firing Frank Martin and hiring Lamont Paris -- they had all the momentum over the last month.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Coach Cal’s Son Lands Job: College Basketball World Reacts

After wrapping up his college basketball playing career, former Kentucky guard Brad Calipari – son of John Calipari – has decided to go into coaching. College basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported on Wednesday that Calipari is set to join the coaching staff at LIU. The Sharks are coached by Derek Kellogg, who previously played for John Calipari at UMass and later worked as his assistant at Memphis.
BROOKLYN, NY
On3.com

NBA announces early entrants, including Shaedon Sharpe

Now that the deadline to enter has passed, the National Basketball Association has its full list of early entrants into the upcoming NBA Draft. The list was shared publicly Wednesday morning and it includes four Kentucky Wildcats among the 283 available prospects. One of the four Wildcats is Shaedon Sharpe,...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashton Hagans
Person
John Calipari
Person
Michael Epps
Person
Saint Peter
On3.com

Report: Tennessee point guard to enter transfer portal

The Tennessee Volunteers have had one of their young, talented point guards enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to a Wednesday report. Justin Powell, a former four-star guard recruit according to the On3 Consensus Player Rankings, plans to enter the transfer portal and find a new school. Tennessee guard to...
TENNESSEE STATE
WLWT 5

Kentucky opens second RaceTrac store

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A gas station and travel center that's popular in southeastern states has opened a second location in Kentucky. RaceTrac, which operates more than 550 retail gasoline convenience stores, has opened its second location in Frankfort. Elizabethtown was RaceTrac’s first store in Kentucky and it opened back...
FRANKFORT, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March Madness#Ncaa Tournament#Raptors 905#Big Blue Nation#Wildcats#Sec#The G League#Covid#City Cuts Barbershop
WKYT 27

Special Olympics athlete killed in Kentucky crash

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Special Olympics Kentucky said one of their athletes was killed in a car crash Sunday in Woodford County. Versailles police said 40-year-old Eric Klette was pronounced dead at the scene of a three-vehicle collision on U.S. 62 near Aiken Road. Bill Chard, one of Eric’s coaches,...
VERSAILLES, KY
WSAZ

Former local state champion to play in PGA Championship

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Jared Jones grew up playing golf courses from the old Deer Creek course in Barboursville to Guyan Golf & Country Club. Coming up later in May, he’ll tee it up at famous Southern Hills in Tulsa, in his first ever major championship golf tournament. Jones finished...
HUNTINGTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy