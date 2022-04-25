Ashton Hagans signs autographs in Lexington

Elite junior G.G. Jackson, one of the top players in the 2023 men's basketball class, announced his commitment to the North Carolina Tar Heels on Wednesday. Jackson chose the Tar Heels over South Carolina, UMass, Duke, Auburn, Georgetown and a couple of other programs that tried to jump into the mix in recent weeks. North Carolina was considered the heavy favorite entering Jackson's announcement, particularly after last month's coaching change at South Carolina. The Tar Heels had long been a factor in Jackson's recruitment, but -- after Duke's string of 2023 commitments and the Gamecocks firing Frank Martin and hiring Lamont Paris -- they had all the momentum over the last month.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO