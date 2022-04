The Coral Springs Charter boys volleyball team is off to a strong start in the District Tournament after Tuesday’s first-ever win at Districts. The Panthers defeated Monarch High School in five sets, 25-19, 26-24, 17-25, 25-12, 15-12, to move onto the District Semifinals CSC also picked up their fourth win of the season and their second victory this year against Monarch. They also had wins over Coconut Creek and Don Soffer Aventura High School earlier this season. Next, they face Coral Springs High School in the semifinals.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO