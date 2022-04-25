House being renovated catches fire in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — No one was injured after a house caught fire late Sunday night in Portsmouth.

The fire broke out around 10:50 p.m. at an abandoned home in the 1300 block of Marshall Avenue. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they say there was heavy smoke coming from the home.

It was under control in less than 15 minutes, firefighters say.

The house was being renovated, so no one was displaced or injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

