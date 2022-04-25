ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

House being renovated catches fire in Portsmouth

By Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01w58u_0fJ4mSoC00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — No one was injured after a house caught fire late Sunday night in Portsmouth.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email alerts

The fire broke out around 10:50 p.m. at an abandoned home in the 1300 block of Marshall Avenue. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they say there was heavy smoke coming from the home.

It was under control in less than 15 minutes, firefighters say.

The house was being renovated, so no one was displaced or injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Portsmouth, VA
Portsmouth, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy