19 Rewind: Heartland exhibit in AMHOF

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – In 2006, some local boys hit the country music charts with a number one hit. “I Loved Her First,” was the first song from Heartland ‘s debut album released in 2006. In the fall of 2017, we caught up with the boys in the band at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in Tuscumbia.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.