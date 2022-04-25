ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscumbia, AL

19 Rewind: Heartland exhibit in AMHOF

By Jerry Hayes
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – In 2006, some local boys hit the country music charts with a number one hit. “I Loved Her First,” was the first song from Heartland ‘s debut album released in 2006. In the fall of 2017, we caught up with the boys in the band at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in Tuscumbia.

