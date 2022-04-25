Warming up ahead our next cold front this week

Temperatures will go from comfy cool to hot as the calendar flips to May this weekend. The first widespread highs in the 90s are in the forecast for next week. In the short term, enjoy the comfortable conditions with highs in the 70s to near 80 with low humidity. Overnight low will dip to the 50s to start both Thursday and Friday. A few upper 40s are possible well inland on Thursday morning.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO