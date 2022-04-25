ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Warming up ahead our next cold front this week

By Victoria Kokinos
WJCL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dry spell continues into the new work week. Patchy fog will develop overnight into Monday. By the afternoon, sunny skies...

www.wjcl.com

Comments / 2

Andrew Johnson
4d ago

they can't get enough of tryna make it cold we all know they doing it themselves lol there is literally nothing u can do about the Grand supreme Awakening coming we rise still Nature always wins

Reply
2
